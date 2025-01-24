Absolutely Gluten Free, purveyor of gluten-free snacks, is debuting Absolutely! Gluten Free Frozen Cookie Dough, available in three flavors: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate, and Sugar Cookie. Packaged for convenience in individually wrapped 12-oz portions, each pack yields 12 cookies, with a suggested retail price of $5.99.

“The Absolutely! Gluten Free Frozen Cookie Dough answers the age-old question, ‘Can gluten-free be delicious?’ with an emphatic ABSOLUTELY!,” says Michele Abo, general manager of Absolutely! Gluten Free. “These cookies are so rich and flavorful that you won’t believe they’re gluten-free—but we promise they are!”

The frozen format means extended shelf life compared to refrigerated alternatives, and the cookie doughs are free from gluten, dairy, tree nuts, peanuts, and artificial additives.

In addition to the new Frozen Cookie Dough, Absolutely! Gluten Free offers a diverse range of snacks including:

Crackers and Flatbreads: Potato-based for crispness, in flavors like Everything, Toasted Onion, and Cracked Pepper.

Coconut Chews: Bites made with sulfite-free coconut, available in flavors like Blueberry and Key Lime.

Macaroons: Chewy treats available in Chocolate and Coconut, free from soy, rice, and dairy.

Related: Absolutely Gluten-Free updated packaging: new look, new varieties, same grain-free goodness