The Food Production Solutions Association (FPSA) has announced the appointment of Chris Lyons as its new president and chief executive officer. The leadership transition comes at a pivotal time as FPSA expands its membership to include food producers alongside original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and industry associates.

"Chris brings the perfect blend of association management experience and strategic vision that FPSA needs as we embrace this next chapter of growth," says Brian Perkins, chairman of the board and president of Provisur Technologies Inc. "His track record of strengthening organizations and building collaborative environments aligns perfectly with our mission to create a sustainable future for the food industry."

The appointment follows FPSA's strategic evolution, marked by its name change in 2024 and the historic expansion of its membership base to include food producers. This transformation reflects the association's commitment to fostering collaboration across the entire food production ecosystem, it says.

"I am honored to join FPSA at this transformative moment," says Chris Lyons, incoming president and CEO. "The association's expanded mission to create a collaborative environment that brings together manufacturers, suppliers, and food producers presents an exciting opportunity. Together, we will focus on delivering meaningful education, industry engagement, philanthropy, and advocacy that drives innovation and sustainability in the food industry."

Lyons brings extensive leadership experience across private, government, and non-profit sectors. His background includes tenures as CEO of the Society for Technical Communication, where he increased membership and established a professional certification program, and as COO of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy, where he led organizational improvements.

Earlier in his career, Lyons was part of IBM's Global Services Public Sector Strategic Consulting Practice, where he held various leadership roles focused on business development and client relationships. He holds an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Business and a BA in Economics from the University of Maryland.

