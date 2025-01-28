Innophos, purveyor of leavening and baking solutions, is expanding its Levair portfolio with the launch of Levair ESL for Bread—a new technology that reportedly significantly extends the shelf life of bread. The solution enables commercial bakeries to boost profitability by expanding distribution and streamlining operations.

Extending the shelf life of bread enables bakeries to centralize inventory in warehouses, allowing for broader customer reach and to increase efficiency through longer production runs. These improvements also have the potential to advance sustainability goals within the food industry by reducing food waste.

Fresher bread with a longer shelf life means fewer outdated products on shelves and enhanced customer satisfaction, Innophos says.

"This product represents a significant milestone in our Levair Baking Solutions portfolio," says Karen Winkowski, PhD, VP of innovation at Innophos. "Our team has developed a unique solution that tackles the dual challenge of controlling microbial growth and maintaining freshness. By doing so, we're not only helping bakeries improve their bottom line but also contributing to sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint of the baked products. We're excited to see the positive impact this solution will have on both bakeries and consumers."

This new product is part of the Levair Baking Solutions portfolio, which includes other non-aluminum-based innovative offerings. These include products designed to improve texture in high protein baked goods, enhance batter stability, and ensure consistency while fortifying with calcium. This broad portfolio reflects Innophos' commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the commercial baking industry with science-backed solutions.

