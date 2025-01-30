Jackson’s has shared that its Farmhouse Ranch Sweet Potato Chips are now available at all U.S. Pret A Manger locations. This marks a major step forward for the brand as it enters the quickservice restaurant (QSR) category for the first time.

The chips have now launched in 67 Pret locations across NYC, DC, Chicago, and LA. As a rapidly growing brand already found in Costco stores nationwide and on Amazon, Jackson’s is making waves in the better-for-you snacking space with its focus on premium, minimally processed ingredients, the brand says.

Healthier snacking options are becoming a must-have in QSR spaces, and Jackson’s is stepping up with chips that are kettle-cooked in avocado oil. With bold flavors, clean-label ingredients, and that perfect crunch, they’re a seamless fit for Pret’s offerings.

