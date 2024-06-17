Jackson's, a brand known for sweet potato chips kettle cooked in avocado oil available in a range of flavors, has expanded into more than 800 Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com.

According to the manufacturer, Jackson's distinguishes itself by using superior ingredients to create exceptional snacks with just three simple ingredients: sweet potatoes, premium avocado oil, and epic seasonings. They are offered in a range of flavors, including Sea Salt, Farmhouse Ranch, Carolina BBQ, and more.

"This year, Jackson's has experienced tremendous growth, and we are excited to announce our expansion into Walmart, one of the world's largest retailers," says James Marino, CEO of Jackson's. "This move demonstrates America's growing demand for accessible snack options with better ingredients featuring quality ingredients, like avocado oil and sweet potatoes. We are proud to partner with Walmart to offer our irresistibly delicious snacks that promise epic flavor and guilt-free enjoyment. Jackson's founders, Megan and Scott Reamer, were true pioneers in the revolution against the dominance of polyunsaturated seed oils in the snack food industry. Driven by their need to provide a snack made from low-inflammation ingredients for their entire family, including their son Jackson with an autoimmune disease, they believe this is more than just a trend—it's a movement."

All of Jackson's products are non-GMO, free from the top nine allergens, and cater to various dietary preferences, including low inflammation, vegan, paleo, and kosher diets. This reportedly ensures that everyone can indulge in a delicious snack without compromise. Jackson's commitment to never using seed oils like canola, vegetable, or any polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) sets them apart as a leader in the avocado oil revolution. Jackson's operates a manufacturing facility specifically designed for small-batch kettle chip production using premium avocado oil.

