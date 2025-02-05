Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich’s) is sharing the top 2025 trends influencing the in-store bakery industry. While special occasions and celebrations remain a key driver of bakery purchases, new research conducted by Rich’s Strategic Insights team shows that gatherings are becoming more intimate, and the desire for personal indulgence is fueling growth in premium snacking options.

“Consumer behavior across the in-store bakery landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by changing celebration habits, a growing culture of self-indulgence, and demand for bold, unique flavors,” says Amanda Buonopane, senior manager, strategic insights, Rich Products. “At Rich’s, we keep a pulse on key macro trends, proprietary consumer insights, and emerging food preferences to help in-store bakeries stay ahead of the curve. As smaller gatherings influence product sizes, and both indulgent and balanced snacking reshape bakery choices, businesses that embrace these shifts and innovate accordingly will be best positioned for sustained success in the long run.”

Celebrations are here to stay—with a twist

Consumers continue to embrace celebrations and special moments, driving strong demand for bakery items such as cakes, pastries, and specialty desserts. However, the way people gather is evolving. While large-scale events remain important, more consumers are opting for smaller, more personal gatherings. This shift is influencing product sizes, packaging, and product offerings in the bakery aisle, with demand increasing for smaller cakes, mini desserts, and customizable treats that cater to intimate celebrations.

The rise of "treat myself" culture

As consumers juggle busy schedules, they are increasingly embracing self-rewarding moments. Whether it’s celebrating a personal achievement or taking a break from a hectic day, the "treat myself" mindset is driving demand for single-serve bakery items. From decadent pastries to indulgent brownies, shoppers are gravitating toward handcrafted treats that offer a satisfying escape. Retail bakeries are responding by expanding their selection of snack-sized options.

Snacking evolves with bold flavor profiles

Snacking is evolving beyond traditional choices, becoming a larger part of consumers' daily routines. According to Rich’s proprietary research, in the past year, 59% of consumers reported an increase in their snacking habits, with 50% reaching for a snack at least three to four times a day.

Rich’s propriety research also revealed that consumers are seeking bold and innovative flavor profiles that elevate their snacking experiences, often inspired by social media trends. In fact, 74% of consumers say that they have been influenced to try a snack after seeing it online. From globally-inspired ingredients to unique flavors like sweet-and-savory or “swicy” (sweet-and-spicy) combinations, in-store bakeries are introducing new flavors that cater to adventurous palates. Seasonal and limited-edition flavors are also gaining traction, driving shoppers to explore new tastes and textures with each visit.

Foodservice trends

In addition, Rich Products has announced its 2025 trends outlook for the foodservice industry. Conducted by Rich’s Strategic Insights team to help industry professionals respond to rapidly evolving market shifts, the trends outlook dives into everything from how consumers are redefining value to key growth drivers across the category.

“Consumer behavior across the foodservice industry is shifting rapidly, driven by convenience, customization, experience, and an evolving value equation," says Buonopane. "Not only are we seeing ecommerce continue to surge—both in delivery and personalized experiences—but we’re also seeing a shift in how consumers define value in food and beverage choices. Operators that adapt to these shifts will be best positioned for long-term success.”

Consumers are redefining value in food and beverage choices, moving beyond price to a more comprehensive assessment of what they receive for their investment. In addition to price, factors like quality, convenience, relevance, and experience now play a pivotal role in the total value equation. As selective spending becomes the norm following recent economic challenges, consumers seek offerings perceived as “worth the dollar” rather than simply the cheapest options. This shift presents a significant opportunity for foodservice operators to differentiate themselves through menu innovation and experiences that meet these evolving consumer expectations.

Ecommerce

While traditional dining remains under pressure, online food delivery and e-grocery services are booming. Platforms like DoorDash have seen sustained demand, proving that convenience was not just a pandemic-era trend but a long-term shift. Additionally, e-grocery services are attracting new demographics beyond repeat customers by leveraging customization, such as personalized grocery experiences.

Related: Rich Products taps new EVP, chief people officer