Sometimes the best recipes for success are those given by our ancestors. Elaine Surnow, proprietress of Cooper Street, developed a passion for baking which started with a 100-year-old cookie recipe passed down from her grandmother. In 2011, Surnow and her sons Max and Sam (who spent time helping their mother bake cookies from that time-honored recipe) expanded that family legacy and established Cooper Street in Birmingham, MI in 2011.

AT A GLANCE COOPER STREET Headquarters: Birmingham, MI Website: cooperstreet.com Number of employees: 25 Products: Cookies, granola bakes Brands: Cooper Street Other Brands Manufactured at Cooper Street Bakery: Culver’s Brownie Bites, Father’s Table Key Personnel: Max Surnow , co-founder and president

, co-founder and president Sam Surnow , co-founder and CFO

, co-founder and CFO Elaine Surnow, co-founder and board member

Modest beginnings

“Some of our family's most cherished times were in our cabin baking these cookies to share with loved ones—they could never get enough,” explains Max. “Elaine set out to share these delicious cookies with as many people as possible. Her dedication to creating delicious snacks that prioritize wholesome ingredients without compromising on taste is what led to the Cooper Street we know and love today.”

The Surnow family cherishes countless memories of Elaine whipping up her twice-baked cookies using the recipe passed down to her by her grandmother. Back in 2011 when the Surnows founded Cooper Street, Max was still in college, exploring potential career paths. Elaine, with an eye for design, worked in the arts. His brother, Sam, was in finance and eager to contribute to the company. The three Surnow family members combined their skills and resources to bring the family business to life and haven’t looked back since, Max says.

“When we shared these cookies with family and friends, their enthusiasm was overwhelming, and we realized we had something special,” he explains. “We wanted to spread the joy these cookies bring and combine it with our passion for creating food made with real ingredients that people can feel good about. Our mission at Cooper Street is to provide uniquely delicious, better-for-you baked snacks that bring joy to families and communities everywhere.”

When it came to choosing a location for the company’s office space, Michigan was a no-brainer, as the Surnow family roots are the state—Elaine and her husband had already created a life in the Birmingham and Southfield areas, and the Surnow grandparents also live nearby. It was important to the family to keep the company close to where its story began; it opened its office in Birmingham, and the company manufactures its products in LaSalle, IL.

“Michigan is home. The local community has also been incredibly supportive, and being based in Birmingham has allowed us to stay connected to our values of family and tradition,” Max comments.

The company began by crafting its signature twice-baked cookies, according to the original 100-year-old family recipe, while modernizing the ingredients to meet today’s health-conscious consumer demands. The goal was to provide snacks that could be enjoyed guilt-free, without sacrificing taste.

Image Courtesy of Cooper Street Bakery

Cooper Street’s best-selling product continues to be its Original Twice-Baked Cookies, specifically its Orange Cranberry and Blueberry Lemon Flavors. They are a fan favorite thanks to their satisfying crunch, clean ingredients, and unique flavor, Max says. The company’s Granola Bakes have also risen in popularity.

“As we’ve grown, our Granola Bakes have gained significant popularity, especially among busy families looking for a convenient and nutritious option. The blueberry pomegranate flavor has become a massive hit,” Max shares.

Growth and redesign

In the past few years, Cooper Street has seen tremendous growth, both in terms of product offerings, team size, and its presence in the market, says Surnow. “Our commitment to better-for-you snacks has resonated with a broader audience, and we’ve expanded into new retail channels while increasing our production capacity and internal team to meet rising demand and to foster new growth.”

To better reflect its vibrant, playful brand identity, the company decided to update its packaging. Cooper Street had previously experienced a lack of brand awareness, and the company realized that the current packaging design didn’t easily communicate what the product is and what made it different. It also didn’t prioritize distinct branding.

The company’s goal was to optimize its packaging design to stand out on the shelf, with an aesthetic that aligned with its brand identity. It also wanted the packaging to accomplish its mission of exciting consumers with unique, better-for-you snacks. In addition, it wanted to elevate the brand’s presence in retail environments and enhance its appeal among health-conscious consumers.

When eyeballing the previous packaging and the revamped packs side by side, 71% of Cooper Street’s consumers preferred the new graphics. The company took further steps to refine the design based on feedback, such as making the logo more prominent, and adding real fruit imagery to boost the visual appeal. The new packaging launched in January 2024.

“The new design emphasizes Cooper Street’s commitment to quality and fun, with a colorful, modern aesthetic that grabs attention on the shelf while clearly communicating our unique point of difference: allergen-friendly, real ingredients, and a focus on family-friendly snacks,” Max adds.

The brand hopes that the new packaging will stand out more effectively at retail, attracting attention and driving impulse purchases while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to quality, taste, and wholesome ingredients.

“Cooper Street stands out with our deep commitment to creating snacks that are both delicious and nutritious. We pride ourselves on using real ingredients, avoiding artificial ingredients, and crafting products that cater to the needs of families with dietary restrictions. Our snacks are free from common allergens, including peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, and soy, making them safe and enjoyable for all,” Max notes. “Plus, as a woman-owned, family-operated company, we maintain a personal connection to our products and our customers that many larger brands simply can’t offer.”

Allergen-conscious

Cooper Street only uses recipes free from major allergens, because it wanted to create snacks that could be enjoyed by all families, including those with food allergies.

“We believe that everyone deserves to snack without worry, and by making our products free from major allergens like peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, and soy, we’ve been able to provide peace of mind along with great-tasting snacks,” Max explains.

In addition to avoiding allergens, the company strives to provide products low in sodium, as the Cooper Street team wanted its snacks to be inclusive and enjoyable for families with diverse dietary needs. The company’s strategy is to get its product into as many channels as possible to reach consumers as multiple points of distribution, says Max.

Image Courtesy of Cooper Street Bakery

“We are currently in grocery stores, specialty food stores, on a number of airlines, in K-12 Schools, vending machines, and online. We are even the official cookie of the American Red Cross, so when people donate blood, they have the option of getting one of our snacks. We have seen growth across all of these channels, but have seen exponential growth in our online business on Amazon as it gives easy access to our products all around the country,” he notes.

Harvest Valley Bakery acquisition

Cooper Street acquired Harvest Valley Bakery, located in LaSalle in September 2024 and rebranded it as Cooper Street Bakery. The newly acquired facility will operate independently from the Cooper Street Snacks brand, but will play a crucial role in supporting the company’s expanding product lines.

The acquisition is a major step in Cooper Street’s strategic growth plan, says Surnow, and the transition to Cooper Street Bakery is expected to be completed this fall. The company aims to upgrade the Harvest Valley Bakery facility, with the goal of modernizing its production capabilities, improving efficiency, and upholding the highest food safety standards.

Image Courtesy of Cooper Street Bakery

To ensure a smooth transition with the new facility and enhance operational effectiveness, Cooper Street welcomed several high-level industry experts to its team, whom bring extensive experience in baking, contract manufacturing, and financial management. With their combined expertise, the brand says it will be able to oversee the facility's operations, drive strategic investments, and maintain a high standard of food safety and product quality.

“This exciting move is all about helping us make even more of the better-for-you snacks [consumers] love, [and this] strategic acquisition is going to play a big role in supporting our expanding snack line,” says Max. “We're investing in new equipment, upgrading the facility, and bringing in top-notch experts to optimize production and add new capabilities. With this next step, we’re ready to meet the growing demand and continue delivering the snacks [people] know and trust.”

Image Courtesy of Cooper Street Bakery

“We’re committed to enhancing both the infrastructure and operations of the newly named Cooper Street Bakery. We’re investing in advanced baking technologies to modernize the facility and improve efficiency, ensuring we can meet the increasing demand for our products without sacrificing quality or food safety,” Max finishes.

Future-forward

Cooper Street has exciting things in the pipeline for 2024, reveals Max.

“We’re focusing on launching new flavors and product lines that continue to cater to families looking for nutritious and fun snacks. Additionally, we’ll be expanding our presence in retail and expanding our direct to consumer business,” he says.

Max adds that although he can’t reveal too much just yet, consumers can expect to see some new flavors and product lines coming soon.

“In five years, we envision Cooper Street as a household name in the better-for-you snack category. We plan to significantly expand our product offerings, increase our footprint in both domestic and international markets, and continue investing in our operations to ensure we stay at the forefront of innovation,” he notes.

“From a marketing perspective, we’ll continue building strong connections with our core audience by increasing our investment in our marketing plan, always integrating our high-quality ingredients and delicious appetite appeal, and [including our] fun brand personality in all of our messaging,” Surnow adds. “Innovation is a core part of our growth plan, and we strive to continuously excite consumers with new offerings.”