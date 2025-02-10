Somedays Bakery, the artisanal bakery which sells premium croissants and La Colombe coffee, is officially opening its doors to franchise opportunities. This move comes as the bakery, founded in Queens, NY, seeks to expand its concept with communities across the country. Currently, Somedays Bakery operates one location in Astoria, Queens, a second location in Long Island City (New York), and more to follow.

The bakery, led by CEO Peter Phillips and a team including CFO Dion Vangelatos, CDO Eddie Mamiye, and Chief Culinary Officer Arlander Brown, has repordly already built a loyal following thanks to its dedication to traditional French baking techniques.

Track record of success

CEO Peter Phillips brings a wealth of experience to the table, the company says. As the co-founder of Chip City Cookies, NYC’s fastest-growing cookie concept, Phillips has played a pivotal role in scaling a brand that now boasts over 45 locations across the nation. His success with Chip City has demonstrated his ability to build profitable brands, and he’s now bringing that same expertise to Somedays Bakery.

“We’re excited to open our doors to potential franchisees who share our passion for quality, community, and exceptional customer experiences,” says Phillips. “Somedays Bakery is built on the idea that every visit should feel special. Whether you're indulging in one of our freshly baked croissants or enjoying a cup of expertly brewed La Colombe coffee, we’re creating a space where people can feel like they’ve found something unique. We can’t wait to share this experience with more communities across the country.”

Franchising opportunities

As part of its expansion strategy, Somedays Bakery is now looking for franchise partners who are enthusiastic about bringing its signature brand of artisanal baked goods and premium coffee to new markets. The bakery’s commitment to high standards and its focus on a personalized customer experience set it apart in the competitive landscape of specialty bakeries and coffee shops, it says.

With a growing demand for high-quality products and a customer base that values both experience and taste, Somedays Bakery offers franchisees the chance to be part of a brand that’s poised for significant growth. The bakery’s focus on traditional French baking methods, combined with its innovative twist on classic pastries, has garnered a strong following in its hometown of Queens, and now it’s ready to take that success to new markets.

“We’re excited about the future and the opportunity to work with passionate entrepreneurs who want to be part of something special,” continues Phillips. “Somedays Bakery isn’t just about selling croissants; it’s about creating an experience—one that builds community, fosters creativity, and provides exceptional value to our customers.”

If you’re interested in learning more about becoming a franchisee with Somedays Bakery, visit somedaysbakery.com to start the conversation.

