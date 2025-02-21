Just in time for the biggest basketball moments of the season, General Mills' Pillsbury brand is adding a new cookie dough design to its lineup: Pillsbury Basketball Shape Sugar Cookies.

Consumers just need to place the dough in the oven, bake, and enjoy. The cookie dough is also safe to eat raw. In addition, they can flip the package over to find the Ultimate Cookie Dunk bracket on the back, featuring a flavor showdown between “Tried and True” favorites like ice cream versus unique “Gotta Try It” combos, including tea, chocolate milk, and even honey.

Basketball fans can find new Pillsbury Basketball Shape Sugar Cookies at retailers nationwide for two for $7 starting this month ahead of March’s most highly anticipated matchups.

