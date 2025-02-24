Mondelēz International has teamed up with Wisconsin-based, family-owned cheese company Sargento to create Sargento Cheese Bakes—premium cheese crackers made with real Sargento cheese as the first ingredient.

"Cheese lovers deserve snacks that celebrate quality ingredients and exceptional taste," says Miguel Zorrilla, VP, Mondelēz. "With Sargento Cheese Bakes, we're bringing together premium Sargento cheese and Mondelēz expertise as a leading maker of crackers to deliver an exciting and delicious snacking experience that beautifully highlights the best of both brands."

Each cracker features Sargento cheese and herbs, reportedly delivering a flavorful crunch with cheese in every bite. The snack is available in three savory varieties—Aged White Cheddar & Rosemary, Pepper Jack, and Parmesan & Oregano.

"Creating new and flavorful ways for families to enjoy real, natural cheese is what Sargento has done best for more than 70 years. Now, for the very first time, consumers will see our family-owned brand outside of the dairy case and in the cracker aisle thanks to our continued partnership with Mondelēz," says Erin Price, general manager, Sargento.

Sargento Cheese Bakes can be found in the cracker aisle at retailers nationwide beginning in March in a 4.5-oz pouch for an SRP of $4.99.

