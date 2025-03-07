The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, has announced the winners of its 69th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition. The awards were presented during a special ceremony on Friday, March 7, held alongside the FPA’s Annual Meeting (March 5-7) at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Miami, FL.

This year’s competition saw 67 package submissions, resulting in 226 entries, as some packages competed across multiple categories. Ultimately, 20 packages were honored with 34 Achievement Awards.

Special thanks are given to the 2025 competition judging panel: Dr. Bilge Altay, assistant professor, packaging and graphic media science, College of Engineering Technology, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT); Chris Lyons, group president, Packaging Impressions magazine; and Scott Wilkins, founder/lead consultant, Scorcia Packaging Resources, LLC.

The competition placed a strong emphasis on sustainability and advancements in printing technology. “The entries provided an excellent representation of current trends and key drivers in flexible packaging, particularly in sustainability,” notes Wilkens. “Around 70% of the submissions were either entered into the sustainability category or demonstrated clear advantages of flexible packaging over alternative structures. The range of innovations was impressive, including store drop-off solutions, all-PE structures, compostable films, and packaging incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.”

Commenting on printing innovations, Lyons states, “We saw outstanding examples of rotogravure, digital printing, and other advanced print production techniques. The market is fully leveraging the diverse range of printing technologies available. It’s exciting to examine each package and see how its print capabilities enhance shelf impact and deliver exceptional quality.”

Altay adds, “In reviewing the entries across both conventional and digital printing technologies, we saw companies effectively utilizing flexography, gravure, and digital printing. Each process showcased its unique strengths. Flexo and gravure printing demonstrated exceptional color consistency and high-resolution graphics, particularly in high-volume applications. Meanwhile, digital printing stood out for its versatility in short-run production while maintaining impressive color quality comparable to long-run printing.”

2025 award recipients in the snack, bakery, and candy sectors include:

Gold Achievement Awards

Listed alphabetically by package name.





Frito-Lay Super Bowl LVIII Commercially Compostable Package Awards: Gold Award — Packaging Excellence Gold Award — Technical Innovation Silver Award — Sustainability Manufacturer: Printpack Website: printpack.com End User/Customer: Frito-Lay North America, Inc., a division of PepsiCo Plant: Villa Rica, GA Designer/Design Firm: PepsiCo Design + Innovation Contact: Lisa Preston, marketing communications manager, lpreston@printpack.com Description: Super Bowl LVIII offered Frito-Lay the opportunity to highlight its pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) sustainable goals with a direct-to-consumers package at its “Chip Strip” in Las Vegas. Consumers enjoyed their favorite Game Day snacks, including Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, and Tostitos, all in eye-catching, commercially compostable packaging. The packaging incorporates unique graphic elements and hidden “Easter Eggs” synonymous with Las Vegas, the Super Bowl, and Frito-Lay, and showcases Frito-Lay’s sustainable commitment to “building a world where packaging never becomes waste.” Goldfish Crisps, 6.25-oz Award: Gold Award — Shelf Impact Manufacturer: Printpack Website: printpack.com End User/Customer: Campbell’s Snacks/Pepperidge Farm Incorporated Plant: Villa Rica, GA Designer/Design Firm: Sterling Design – NY Contact: Lisa Preston, marketing communications manager, lpreston@printpack.com Description: This is Pepperidge Farm’s newest addition to its lineup is Goldfish Crisps. To make a big splash, the new packages have a different form factor than other Goldfish products. The goldfish inside are larger than other varieties with a package to match. The three new flavors—Sour Cream & Onion, Cheddar, and Salt & Vinegar—are showcased in vibrant, color-coded, 6.25-oz packages with a flat bottom that stands on the shelf and offers an outstanding billboard effect. PepsiCo Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn Packaging Awards: Gold Award — Printing Silver Award — Shelf Impact Manufacturer: Bryce Corporation Website: brycecorp.com End User/Customer: Frito-Lay North America, Inc., a division of PepsiCo Plant: Searcy, AR Key Supplier: Sun Chemical Corporation (inks) Contact: Patrick Clark, VP, R&D and procurement, pclark@brycecorp.com Description: Bryce Corporation and Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo and a leader in snacking, collaborated to develop a limited-edition Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn package. This project showcases both organizations’ mastery in flexographic printing and graphic design, featuring strikingly vivid colors and sharp details that captivate consumers.

Silver Achievement Awards

Listed alphabetically by package name.





BNRG Power Crunch Protein Bars Award: Silver Award – Printing Manufacturer: American Packaging Corporation Website: americanpackaging.com End User/Customer: BNRG Plant: Columbus, WI Key Supplier: BNRG Contact: Cindy Ingebritson, corporate marketing specialist, cingebritson@americanpackaging.com Description: American Packaging Corporation collaborated with BNRG to deliver a package for BNRG Power Crunch Protein Bars with a unique combination of two print technologies (digital and rotogravure), registered satin coating, cold seal coating, matte film, and barrier film, all in a service program that was optimized for small and large volume production orders, optimized for BNRG Power Crunch Protein Bars' range of stock keeping units. Combining these options allowed BNRG to achieve multiple goals such as distinguishing its brand from competitive brands, achieving eye-grabbing shelf presence, highlighting the appeal of its product and its specific messaging points, providing an opening/closing experience, and meeting the economic criteria. Mars Skittles Commercially Compostable Peg Bag Award: Silver Award – Technical Innovation Manufacturer: Printpack Website: printpack.com End User/Customer: Mars, Incorporated/Mars Wrigley Plant: Villa Rica, GA Key Suppliers: Printpack and Danimer Scientific Contact: Lisa Preston, marketing communications manager, lpreston@printpack.com Description: As part of Mars’ continued work to create a healthier planet, the Mars Skittles Commercially Compostable Peg Bag was developed in partnership with Printpack and Danimer Scientific to give consumers a more sustainable way to Taste The Rainbow. This commercially compostable packaging was the subject of focused development over the past three years, when maintaining packaging performance, aesthetics, and consumer experience were necessities. In 2024, the Mars Skittles Commercially Compostable Peg Bag received Biodegradable Products Institute certification, providing another way to eliminate packaging waste. Myfitness Rolled Oats 5-panel Zipper Pouch, 1-kg Awards: Silver Award – Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging Silver Award – Packaging Excellence Silver Award – Printing Silver Award – Shelf Impact Manufacturer: Paharpur 3P Website: paharpur3p.com End User/Customer: Tanvi Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Silvassa (DNH) Designer/Design Firms: Paharpur 3P Pvt. Ltd. and Mensa Brands Key Suppliers: CK Zipper Private Limited; Dow; Ester Industries; ExxonMobil Product Solutions; Henkel Adhesive Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.; Reliance Industries Limited; Sakata Ink (India) Pvt. Ltd.; and Siegwerk India Private Limited Contact: Manoj Bisht, CMO, r.d@paharpur3p.com Description: This 5-panel zipper pouch with a unique printing design and premium matte coat effect is a packaging solution for packaging 1-kg of rolled oats. The package is designed to protect the natural flavors from moisture and oxygen ingress with the help of high-barrier packaging material and a resealable zipper. When designing the pouch, the company considered the technical aspects and physical appearance by giving this pouch a unique printing design and matte effect to make it aesthetically attractive and eye-catching to consumers.

Related: FPA reveals winners of student packaging design challenge