It’s DiGiorno and now it’s ... dessert? For National Ice Cream Day (July 17), DiGiorno is releasing Croissant Crust ice cream cones—a "cold pizza" experience.

The pizza brand transformed the flaky layers of its Croissant Crust and baked it into an ice cream-ready cone for an unexpected treat.

DiGiorno has also collaborated with a Cleveland-based creamery to create two savory ice cream flavors—Strawberry Tomato Basil and Parmesan Cheese—to be paired with the cone.

Strawberry Tomato Basil combines the sweetness of tomato and strawberry jam with notes of herb and pepper, and Parmesan Cheese is similar to eating pizza by the spoonful.

The DiGiorno Crust Cones with signature ice creams will be available exclusively through an online sweepstakes from July 7 -17. To enter, consumers can visit this link and follow the directions on-screen for a chance to win a kit.

“We’re always trying to think outside of the box, listen to pizza fans and push boundaries to meet demand,” said Kimberly Holowiak, DiGiorno brand manager at Nestlé. “Our Crust Cones are a unique summer treat and surprising new way for people to experience the delicious taste of DiGiorno Croissant Crust they know and love.”



