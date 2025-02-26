General Mills' Lucky Charms brand is launching two new cereals: Lucky Charms Rainbow Sprinkles Cereal and Lucky Charms Jumbo Rainbow Cereal.

In addition, the brand's lineup is getting even bigger with this year’s second release of Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows. Consumers can collect the limited-edition pouch that features an mix of Lucky’s marshmallow charms, including hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, unicorns, red balloons and now, the newest Jumbo Rainbow charm. All three of the new products will be on shelves this spring.

“We know families can always use a little extra magic in their mornings,” says Brandon Tyrrell, senior marketing manager at General Mills. “Whether it’s making the every day a celebration with Rainbow Sprinkles, or bringing a few more smiles with the larger-than-life Jumbo Rainbow marshmallows, we hope these colorful new versions of Lucky Charms bring more joy, more fun, and of course, more magic to the breakfast table.”

Lucky Charms Rainbow Sprinkles Cereal is available now at Walmart and will be available nationwide beginning in April, starting at $5.69 MSRP. Lucky Charms Jumbo Rainbow Cereal will be available nationwide in April starting at $5.69, as well as Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows with Jumbo Rainbows, starting at $4.98 MSRP.

