Aloha, the B Corp and Climate Neutral Certified plant-based protein brand, has launched its third Hawai‘i Special Edition bar: the Taro Bar. This launch is part of Aloha's special-edition protein bar series, which celebrates regenerative agriculture and showcases locally-grown ingredients from farms in Hawai‘i, while giving back to the communities where the ingredients are grown. Ten percent from every bar will benefit Kupu, a nonprofit that empowers Hawai‘i’s youth through service, education, and workforce development in natural resources, climate change mitigation, agriculture, and other eco-conscious sectors.

“Hawai‘i sets the gold standard for sustainable farming, where local farmers care for the land with future generations in mind. The belief that ‘if you take care of the land, it will take care of you’ is evident in every step of how food is grown here,” says Brad Charron, CEO of ALOHA. “I’ve learned what truly sets the food and ingredients from Hawai‘i apart is not just quality, but the deep connection to place and purpose—the origin story, traceability, and respect for crops that have nourished generations. There’s so much the food industry can learn from the way Hawai‘i respects and stewards its land—and it’s time to pay attention."

The star ingredient in the Taro Bar is the “Lehua” variety of taro, sourced from family farms in Hanalei Valley, Kaua‘i. Brought to Hawaiʻi by polynesian voyagers in the 1600s, Taro has been a staple ingredient in Hawaiian cuisine for centuries. This starchy root vegetable is cultivated using traditional lo‘i (wetland terrace) farming methods, where natural irrigation from mountain streams prioritizes soil health. Taro’s natural sweetness and nutty, vanilla undertones are reportedly complemented by the rich, buttery texture of macadamia nuts from Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company on Hawai'i island. From the southern slopes of volcanic Mauna Loa, Hamakua dries its nuts by converting the energy of clean-burning macadamia nut shells into steam, generating nearly all its electricity via solar, hydro and biomass energy. The result is a creamy, sweet, and soft shortbread-like treat, the bran dsays.

Like its predecessors, the Taro Bar highlights premium Hawaiian ingredients selected for their integrity, origin, and bold, complementary flavors. Previous Hawai‘i Edition releases include the Kona Bar, made with Greenwell Farms’ Kona coffee, and the Pa‘akai Bar, featuring pure Hawaiian sea salt sourced from the island’s pristine channels. As Aloha continues to grow, it remains committed to deepening partnerships with local farmers, sourcing more regenerative ingredients, and investing further in initiatives that give back to island communities.

Another standout ingredient in all three Aloha Hawai‘i Edition bars is Ponova—a sustainable, plant-based oil from agricultural innovation company Terviva, made from the beans of ultra-regenerative, climate-resilient pongamia trees on O‘ahu’s North Shore. This "supertree" helps revitalize land, improve soil health, and enhance water quality while sequestering carbon—all with minimal inputs. ALOHA’s Kona Bar was the first commercial food product to feature Ponova.

The Taro Bar packaging features artwork by Honolulu-based artist Kelsie Dayna Kalohi, whose designs honor the deep connection between the land, the food it provides, and the communities it sustains. Her work reflects the importance of responsible ingredient sourcing and highlights the food systems that support both the land and the people who nurture it. As with all Aloha products, the Taro Bar is Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and made without sugar alcohols. High in protein and low in sugar, it is crafted with clean ingredients.

The Taro Bar will be available on Aloha.com and coming soon to Thrive Market and Amazon.

Related: Aloha adds Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bar to lineup