This March, Pinkbox Doughnuts celebrates the luck of the Irish with a full lineup of festive green creations.

For St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, the brand will offer more than a dozen doughnuts. The St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts will be available in shops and for order online, March 12–17:

  • Leprechaun Ring – Glazed raised green ring 
  • Yo Andee – Chocolate frosted doughnut filled with Andes mint whip and topped with a green swirl 
  • Shamrock – Green frosted glazed vanilla cake and topped with shamrock décor 
  • Green Chocolate DoughCro – Green frosted croissant doughnut drizzled with chocolate 
  • Lucky Vegan Apple – Green frosted vegan doughnut filled with apple filling and topped with a vegan white whip rosette 
  • Lucky Blackjack – Chocolate frosted doughnut filled with cookies ‘n cream whip and topped with Oreo crumble and green drizzle 
  • Green Ube Ring – Green frosted “ube” cake topped with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles 
  • It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and St. Patrick's Day sprinkles 
  • Minty – Chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream covered in mint frosting and topped with candy décor and an Irish flag 
  • Irish Wudgy – Green frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles and chocolate chips 
  • Lucky Charm Bar – Green frosted Bar topped with Lucky Charms 
  • Pot O’ Gold – Blue frosted doughnut topped with gold sugar and a sour rope rainbow 
  • Irish Unicorn – White frosted pink velvet cake topped with unicorn and St. Patrick's Day décor 
  • Clover – Green frosted raised clover topped with clover décor 
  • St. Patrick's PeeWeez – Vanilla cake Pee Weez rolled in St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles  

Keeping with the green theme, the doughnut of the month in March will be the Green Machine 2.0, a glazed pistachio cake topped with pistachio whip and white chocolate. Backed by popular demand, Pinkbox Doughnuts is debuting the Green Machine 2.0 as an upgraded twist of a previously offered customer favorite by adding a new pistachio whip with white chocolate. 

