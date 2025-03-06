Starting March 17, Chick-fil-A is bringing back the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich to menus nationwide for a limited time.

This time, the sandwich offers three filet options for customers to customize their sandwich: original and spicy, alongside the classic grilled filet. The chicken is paired with crispy bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and black pepper blend, topped with Colby Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, and a smoky barbecue sauce, served on a sweet yeast bun.

"As warmer weather approaches, our guests are craving flavors that are reminiscent of longer, brighter days and time spent outside with family and friends," says Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. "We're thrilled to bring back the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, with an expanded lineup of options for our guests."

