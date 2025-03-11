1-800-Flowers' Cheryl’s Cookies brand, known for its baked goods, has introduced a ranch-flavored cookie. The LTO cookie launched on National Ranch Day (March 10), and it features Cheryl’s signature sugar cookie base, combined with crispy potato chips for an unexpected crunch. The ranch cookie is topped with creamy ranch-flavored buttercream frosting and a sprinkle of dried parsley.

In addition, Cheryl's recently launched Frank’s RedHot Buttercream-Frosted Cookie, a sweet and spicy treat. Both cookie flavors are available at Cheryl’s.com.

Consumers can shop Cheryl's Cookie Collection, including:

