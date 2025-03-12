Hain Celestial's Garden Veggie Snacks brand is launching two new varieties of its Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips: Flavor Burst Smoky BBQ and Flavor Burst Sweet Tangy Chili. Following the response to the debut of the tortilla chips last year, Garden Veggie Flavor Burst provides better-for-you options with no artificial flavors and no artificial preservatives.

The new flavors include:

Garden Veggie Flavor Burst Smoky BBQ Tortilla Chips deliver a rich, smoky flavor that captures the essence of a classic barbecue experience.

Garden Veggie Flavor Burst Sweet Tangy Chili Tortilla Chips feature a combination of sweet tangy chili, corn, and vibrant veggies. With snackers continuing to crave adventurous, flavor mash-ups, the chips reportedly deliver a burst of sweet and spicy in every bite.

"We know snackers are increasingly looking for better-for-you options that don't compromise on taste, and we're thrilled to meet that demand with craveable new varieties of Flavor Burst," says Ed Kaiser, senior director of marketing. "Whether you crave that classic smoky barbecue taste or a trend-forward experience with the sweet-spicy kick of chili, we've got the perfect better-for-you snack in our Flavor Burst line-up."

Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips are certified gluten-free, combining five kinds of vegetables (spinach, beet, red bell pepper, carrot, and tomato) and other wholesome ingredients, such as non-GMO corn. Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips contain no artificial flavors and no artificial preservatives, with color coming only from natural sources.

Joining a portfolio that also includes Nacho Cheese and Zesty Ranch varieties, Flavor Burst Smoky BBQ Tortilla Chips are exclusively available at Walmart in a 12-oz size, while Flavor Burst Sweet Tangy Chili Tortilla Chips are available at Kroger in a 6-oz size.

The Hain Celestial Group is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.