Crumbl is "red-y" for Valentine’s Day with its all-new Red Box. The new color will be available during the Valentine’s Day season for the 6-pack and Mini 12-pack while supplies last. Custom gifting options, including limited-time Valentine’s Day stickers and love-themed gift cards, are available for purchase at all Crumbl locations. Eight ﬂavors are on the menu for Valentine’s Day week, with some novelty options, as well.

The brand's Pink Box has been a Crumbl staple since its beginnings in 2017, making this exclusive Red Box launch across every location a major milestone, the company says. After the limited-edition run, Crumbl will say so long to the Red Box and return to its pink roots.

“Crumbl pink is a key part of our brand,” says Sawyer Hemsley, CBO and co-founder of Crumbl. “However, during a week so focused on love and gathering, we knew we wanted to do something special! The Red Box is a tribute to both Valentine’s Day and the innovative spirit that continues to drive our brand.”

Customers can get a head start on their Valentine’s Day with preordering on the Crumbl app. The Valentine’s Day menu is now available for preorder, and will be fulﬁlled on customers’ chosen date through February 15.

Related: Crumbl, ezCater partner to bring cookies to workplaces