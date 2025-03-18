Corner Bakery invests in long-term growth

Corner Bakery Cafe has recently completed renovations at seven locations, one in Pennsylvania and six in California, reinforcing its commitment to providing guests with a warm and inviting dining experience.

Since acquiring the brand in June 2023, Corner Bakery has reinvested over 6.2 million dollars back into the business through 100% self-funded improvements. The more recent remodeled locations in California, completed between October 2024 and January 2025, offer refreshed interiors and exteriors designed to enhance the guest experience while maintaining the café's signature neighborhood charm.

"We want our communities to know that we're here to stay, and our loyal guests deserve cafés that look and feel special," says Chris Dharod, CEO of Corner Bakery. The brand's commitment to growth is also reflected in its expansion of self-ordering Kiosks, furthering the company's investment in delivering better guest experience through technology. "These renovations and technology enhancements reflect our commitment to elevating the Corner Bakery experience," continues Dharod.

Renovations include updated seating, flooring, paint, décor, beverage counters, awnings, and patio furniture, all aimed at creating a more modern, comfortable atmosphere for guests. These recent investments are part of a broader revitalization effort. In the first half of 2025, Corner Bakery plans to spend another half of a million dollars to remodel additional locations primarily in Illinois and Pennsylvania, with the goal of updating all its locations by 2027.

"These renovations and new openings reflect our commitment to growth while staying true to what makes Corner Bakery special," adds Dharod. Known for its Cinnamon Creme Cake and its soups, salads and sandwich selections, Corner Bakery has always been focused on delivering made from scratch menu items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the brand says. As the self-proclaimed Panini Authority, the culinary team at Corner Bakery takes pride in their passion for creating flavors from fresh ingredients every day, including the recently launched Green Chile Chicken Panini.

In addition to these remodels, Corner Bakery continues its national expansion, with new corporate café investments. Joining Union Station in Chicago and Capital Hill in Washington D.C., both of which opened in July 2024, is the upcoming re-opening of the Accenture Tower location on March 24, in one of the busiest train stations in Chicago. All three locations will mark a total investment of more than 1 million dollars from the brand. This Chicago re-opening will then be followed by a fourth new location for the brand, in Irvine, CA, in May.

Besides the addition of new corporate locations, a new franchise cafe in El Paso, TX, recently opened in February under Bakery Ventures led by franchise owner Tyson Duncan. This location marks the 5th Corner Bakery Café in El Paso and 6th overall location for Bakery Ventures. "Corner Bakery has always been a place where guests can enjoy fresh, handcrafted meals in a welcoming environment," says Duncan. "Our investment will ensure we can provide more of what guests have come to love in our community with the addition of this new location."

As Corner Bakery continues its nationwide growth and revitalization efforts, the company welcomes inquiries from prospective franchisees interested in joining its expanding network. For more information on franchise opportunities, contact franchise@cornerbakerycafe.com.

