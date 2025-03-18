Catalina Snacks unveils brand refresh

Catalina Snacks, an innovator in better-for-you snacks and cereals, is entering a new chapter with a refresh of its flagship brand, Catalina Crunch. Rolling out nationwide this spring, the update includes a transformational packaging redesign featuring a new brand logo and real food photography, along with taste improvements to cereal and cookies.

"As we broaden our appeal to a larger health & wellness audience, it is critical to lean into taste, while still delivering exceptional nutrition that consumers demand," says Sam Martin, chief revenue and marketing officer at Catalina Snacks. "Our redesign will drive our impact at shelf, with bold color, powerful nutritional claims and mouth-watering product imagery, increasing brand appeal for consumers seeking delicious, satisfying snacks that support their wellness goals."

The refreshed packaging features a new sunburst logo and bright colors, designed to highlight product macros and appetizing food imagery. The new look will help shoppers quickly identify the nutritious options they crave, while emphasizing taste appeal, the brand says. To reduce barriers for new consumers, Catalina Crunch has also introduced a "Love Every Bite Guarantee" across the portfolio. Alongside the packaging update, Catalina Crunch has executed a high-impact recipe improvement across cereal and cookies.

"At Catalina Crunch, we've always been dedicated to evolving our products to meet consumers' changing needs," says Wendy Behr, chief R&D officer at Catalina Snacks. "With this rebrand and new formulations, we've taken that mission even further—enhancing the flavor profile and rebalancing the sweetness while maintaining our strong macro nutrients. The result is a snack that appeals to an even broader audience, making it easier than ever for people to enjoy our delicious, satisfying snacks without compromise."

Catalina Crunch's rebrand comes on the heels of a record-breaking 2024, during which the brand surpassed $100 million in retail sales, expanded into over 22,000 retail locations nationwide, and helped consumers cut more than 2.5 million pounds of sugar from their diets. The brand also secured its position as the highest-velocity better-for-you cereal brand in the space, driving expansive category growth.

The new packaging and recipes are already hitting shelves and will continue to roll out this spring at major retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Target, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Sprouts, Costco, and more.

