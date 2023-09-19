Jack & Friends is debuting a brand refresh at Expo East, September 20–23 at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

Founder Jessica Kwong explains, “I realized our current packaging and branding was not conveying the brand’s essence, nor eye-catching enough to stand out on shelves. With this brand refresh, we personified Jack and the Friends and highlighted jackfruit as the star ingredient in fun, brightly-colored designs to present a cohesive visual identity and help consumers better understand the inspiration behind Jack & Friends.”

Jack & Friends is an award-winning line of plant-based jerky that mimics the texture and appearance of real meat using two ingredients: jackfruit and pea protein. These ingredients qualify the product to be not only vegan and top 9 allergen-free, but also a good source of fiber and protein with no added sugar to be inclusive of different lifestyles and dietary restrictions without sacrificing nutrition. Their jerky is currently available in three flavors: Jack & Tom (tomato & poblano pepper), Jack & Barb (sweet barbecue), and Jack & Teri (ginger teriyaki). The company will be exhibiting at booth 4374 at Expo East this year.