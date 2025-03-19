Hormel Foods reveals retail leadership appointments

Global branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. is announcing leadership advancements for its retail business segment.

Scott Weisenbeck has been promoted to vice president of marketing – retail. Weisenbeck has been instrumental in Hormel's bacon category and will take on an expanded role, bringing his expertise to a broader portfolio of brands.

Joe O'Connor has been promoted to vice president of emerging brands – retail. O'Connor has a deep understanding of the premium consumer base, the company says.

"These advancements recognize Scott and Joe's leadership, ability to deliver results and positions them to have greater impact as we continue to grow our Retail business," says Jim Snee, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. "I congratulate Scott and Joe on their new and important leadership roles."

"Scott and Joe's leadership comes at an important time as we continue to strengthen our brands and drive growth," says John Ghingo, executive vice president of retail at Hormel Foods. "I am excited for them to bring their strategic insights and expertise to these roles, further positioning our brands and our businesses for the future."

Weisenbeck joined Hormel Foods in 1992 as a sales representative in the Denver area. He advanced through various territory manager roles before becoming an associate brand manager in the company's former meat products division at the corporate office in 1997. Beginning the following year, Weisenbeck advanced through brand management and senior brand management roles, then in 2005 was named group brand manager for meat products. He became the director of integrated marketing and planning for the Hormel brand in 2009, then assumed the role of marketing director for grocery products in 2013. Weisenbeck was named assistant vice president of bacon in 2022.

O'Connor started his career with Hormel Foods in 2006 as a sales representative in the Chicago market. In 2012, he served as a national category manager at the world headquarters, then became a customer business manager for metro chains and Puerto Rico in 2013. He was named director of sales in 2018, then joined the Applegate team as vice president of sales and marketing in 2020. He assumed his current role as president of Applegate and assistant vice president of Hormel Foods in 2022.

