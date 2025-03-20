In bakery and snack items, fats and oils perform multiple roles

In previous decades, “fat free” was a front-of-pack claim that enticed many health-conscious, weight-watching bakery and snack consumers to buy. These days, consumers are less likely to shun oils and fats in their foods completely. Instead, they might be looking for Nutrition Facts panels bearing a relatively low fat content, or ingredients lists that include the right kind of fats, and avoid certain kinds of oil. Bakery producers are faced with attaining the right balance.

Consumer and industry trends

Ashley Robertson, director of marketing and communications with Corbion, says while fat reduction may not be a primary driver in bakery buys, consumers are still interested in fats and oils (content, type, and beyond) in their purchases.

“The conversation around fats and oils in food remains dynamic as consumer preferences continue to evolve,” she says. “According to the latest International Food Information Council Food & Health Survey, 44% of respondents actively try to limit or avoid saturated fats. Among this group, over half are steering clear of processed foods, and more than one-third are choosing products labeled as ‘light,’ ‘low-fat,’ or ‘nonfat.’”

For more than a decade, Cargill has conducted proprietary research called FATitudes, which the supplier uses to gauge consumer awareness, perceptions, and behaviors regarding oils used in packaged foods. Jamie Mavec, the company’s associate category and product marketing communications manager, says the information is useful in tracking how different population groups differ in their attitudes as well of usage of fats and oils—and how those thoughts change over time.

“Currently, half of all U.S. consumers closely monitor fats and oils in food purchases; most of these consumers are motivated by health considerations, such as reducing risk of heart disease or lowering cholesterol,” Mavec says. “The survey reflects consumers’ evolving attitudes toward fat in the diet, with 36% reporting they check levels to seek out specific fats and oils. The research also explores what consumers look for on package labels. Claims linked to health, such as ‘reduced fat’ or ‘no saturated fat’ generally scored higher than other types of claims.”

Frank J. Flider, edible oils consultant with U.S. Soy, points toward the recent trend of consumers turning their noses up at seed oils. However, he states, the conversation has been prone to myths and misinformation.

Courtesy of Cargill

“Recent research, including a scientific manuscript funded by the United Soybean Board that analyzed decades of human studies and published in the peer-reviewed British Journal of Nutrition, provides strong evidence to suggest that these seed oils are not only safe, but may positively contribute to cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes as a beneficial part of a healthy diet, when replacing saturated fatty acids,” he observes. “One of the primary arguments against seed oils is centered around their high levels of omega-6 polysaturated fatty acid, linoleic acid, which has actually been shown to reduce inflammation.”

Challenges and solutions

Consumers may not be willing to go completely without fats and oils in the baked items and snacks they put in their shopping carts—understandable, since the ingredients perform important roles in texture, mouthfeel, taste, and other crucial factors. Robertson says to get results that please customers, producers face varying levels of challenge. For example, reduction can be more straight forward in some products, like cookies and muffins, than it can be in more structurally complex items like laminated pastries and croissants.

“To navigate these complexities, manufacturers can explore various strategies, including adjusting fat blends, optimizing mixing processes, and leveraging enzyme-based solutions,” she states. “By taking a thoughtful approach to formulation, bakers can meet consumer demand for healthier options without sacrificing the quality and indulgence that make baked goods so beloved.

Courtesy of Cargill

“Consumers are looking for healthier fats, such as those from coconut oil, olive oil, and avocado oil, but many of these healthier fat alternatives can modify the flavor or texture of snack and bakery products; producers must find the balance between taste, texture and nutritional profile that can meet consumer demands,” notes Jackie Steffey, senior customer innovation manager with AAK. “Many of these ‘healthier’ fats, which are typically high in polyunsaturated fats, tend to be more prone to oxidation and spoilage. This can affect the shelf life of a snack and bakery product. Producers must carefully formulate the products and packaging to ensure product quality and longevity.”

Courtesy of United Soybean Board

Flider says when it comes to consumer preferences, snack foods are never one size fits all.

“For the sake of simplicity, consider a scale ranging from 100% hedonistic to 100% nutritional,” he imagines. “The purely hedonistic consumer will tend to focus strictly on flavor, sensory attributes and price while paying little to no attention to nutrition or ingredient source. Traditional snacks such as potato chips, corn chips and tortilla chips tend to fall into this category. As the consumer moves down the scale and becomes more concerned with nutrition, they will be more willing to sacrifice flavor and sensory attributes while paying a higher price for a product containing ingredients they perceive to be healthier.”

April Parker, principal product developer for bakery with Cargill, says dealing fats and oils in bakery formulations can be challenging, especially when multiple priorities are at play.

“Sometimes taste tops the list, but other times, cost wins out—once we understand the drivers behind our customers’ requests, and their priorities, we can leverage our deep portfolio of tools to help them achieve their goals.”

One of the potential puzzles, Parker notes, is managing saturated fats.

“Reducing saturated fats in bakery applications can be tricky as it’s often a critical component,” she notes. “Saturated fats contribute to structure, mouthfeel and the overall sensory profile of the finished good. Reductions to saturated fat content may require the addition of other ingredients to replace some of that lost functionality. Modifications may also be needed to processing procedures, such as changing the order and/or rate of ingredient inclusions.

Courtesy of United Soybean Board

In addition to seeking out items with healthier ingredients and lower fat content, snack and bakery consumers often show preference for plant-based oils and fats. Itai Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Gavan, says the company’s Fatrix fits the bill for producers wanting a plant-sourced fat without compromising on sensory qualities.

“By reducing saturated fat by 80% and calories by 30%, Fatrix provides a clean, sustainable alternative to tropical oils and animal fats. With just three simple ingredients—plant protein, vegetable oil, and water—Fatrix is an ideal choice for a wide range of applications, where health-conscious consumers are looking for better-for-you products without compromising on taste or texture,” he says, noting the product is well-suited for cakes, cookies, muffins, and pastries.

Parker says Cargill also can help producers find fats or oils with a lower saturated fat content to fit a formulation bill.

“In applications where a liquid oil with high stability is desired and applicable, we offer solutions like our high oleic canola or high oleic sunflower oils,” she states. “In formulations that require more structure, we can create blends, combining a fat with liquid oils that contain lower levels of saturated fat.”

Ashley Beech, product development manager for bakery applications with Corbion, says, “Corbion offers two ingredient solutions that effectively reduce the need for fats and oils without sacrificing texture or taste. Vantage 1030 is an enzyme solution that can reduce the oil and fat in sweet, chemically leavened goods. Vantage 2060 is an enzyme solution that can reduce the oil and fat in breads, buns, and tortillas as well as replace monoglycerides in breads and buns.”

AAK also offers producers a number of solutions for food producers, according to Steffey; these include its Cisao 8312-00-01MB, suited for a range of bakery and snack items.

“This line of multi-functional, palm-based bakery fats are non-hydrogenated and trans free,” she shares. “The Cisao brand includes margarines, shortenings, flaked products, and hardstocks.” Sh adds that the line offers advantages over competitive products, such as lower saturated fat, and the ability to deliver the desired texture, flavor, and mouthfeel for a bakery product with improved stability over standard palm oil.

According to Parker, Cargill offers a list of fat and oil solutions geared toward achieving specific goals in products, including products geared toward icings, liquid oils for improving nutritional profiles of fried snacks, and shortenings appropriate for different baked goods.

“The newest addition to our shortening line-up, Advantage S119 All-Purpose Shortening, brings together soybean oil and emulsifiers as a novel way to reduce saturated fat and still get top performance (it contains around 28% saturated fat),” she says. “A soft shortening, it easily incorporates into doughs, and the resulting doughs are easy to mold or shape, which can save time during production. It’s a great choice for pie crusts, dinner rolls, and similar applications.

Final thoughts

Beech says while getting fats and oils just right in finished products can be rough, chances of success are maximized when suppliers act as a close partner with snack and bakery clients.”

“Producers should work closely with suppliers to evaluate the best fit solution for their formulations; this collaborative effort allows producers to optimize functionality, while maintaining shelf life and flavor profile.”

Cohen advises that producers keep an eye on BFY ingredients, due to sustained consumer interest.

“For manufacturers making decisions about fats and oils, I would advise focusing on ingredients that align with the growing consumer preference for better-for-you and more sustainable products,” he notes.

Parker says that the key to fat and oil results involves asking the right questions at the outset.

“When we start with a clear understanding of a customer’s needs and priorities, that’s when we’ll have the greatest success,” she advises. “It gives us a clear roadmap of the jobs to be done and helps us define what options we can provide our customers.”

Flider says while it is important to keep tabs on shifting consumer priorities and preferences, the top item on their must-have list is taste.

“BFY ingredient attributes like a clean label or enhanced nutrition qualities constantly fluctuate in popularity among consumers,” he notes, “but one thing that will not change is their prioritization of taste as the No. 1 factor of product likeability.”