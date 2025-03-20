Kemin Food Technologies appoints sales director

Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer, recently named Daniel Pompeu as North America sales director for Kemin Food Technologies. Originally joining Kemin in 2014, Pompeu has excelled in various capacities including technical services, quality, and marketing. In this new role, his leadership skills will aid in growth and success for the business unit in North America.

“We are excited to have Daniel Pompeu join our North America team as Sales Director,” says Marc Scantlin, president, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. "We’ve seen his success firsthand through his decade of contributions with Kemin in South America. He has proven success leading sales and technical services teams, significantly contributing to company growth. We are confident that Daniel’s leadership, strategic vision, and robust set of skills will drive further innovation and market growth for Kemin and our customers.”

In his new role as sales director, Pompeu will develop, lead, and oversee the sales organization in North America. He will monitor market trends, provide strategic assistance and support to regional teams, while overseeing pricing and contract negotiations. He will also lead efforts to bring new technologies and solutions to customers, ensuring collaborative and long-term relationships that support market development, enhancing customer satisfaction through Kemin products and services.

Pompeu brings more than fifteen years of B2B ingredient sales and technical support experience to this new role. He has held a variety of roles during his tenure at Kemin, including technical services manager, sales and technical services manager, associate sales director, and most recently as executive sales director in South America, where he played a key role in sales and growth of the business unit. Pompeu earned his bachelor’s degree in Food Science and Engineering from the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, a master's degree in Meat Sciences from the University of Missouri, and an MBA in Business Management from Fundação Getulio Vargas, Brazil.

