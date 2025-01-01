Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer, recently highlighted its clean label mold inhibition solutions for bakery applications. Shield V, the newest addition to the Kemin line of food safety ingredients, can reportedly deliver protection against mold spoilage with no significant difference in taste, while meeting today’s consumer demand for clean, simple ingredients.

Cakes are a popular treat with consumers, and globally the cake market is reported to be growing. Grandview Research valued it at $42.94 billion in 2019 and anticipates it to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027. This growth is driven by the rising popularity of celebrating various types of special occasions and successes with cake, as well as the popularity of baking television shows. Consumers have been increasing spending on purchasing occasion-specific cakes, which is expanding the market scope.

Additionally, more and more Americans are prioritizing their preferences for clean labels and ingredients; 74% of these consumers always or usually look at ingredients prior to purchasing a product. With this increase in consumers paying close attention to the ingredients in their foods, manufacturers can better appeal to consumers by finding alternatives to traditional synthetic preservatives—such as replacing potassium sorbate in baked goods.

“Baked goods are very susceptible to mold growth, microbial spoilage, and staling, all of which can lead to potential food waste,” says Courtney Schwartz, marketing director, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “Consumers expect their bakery purchases to be high quality and have a long shelf life—keeping their appearance, texture, taste, and aroma for as long as possible—and they want them made without chemical-sounding, artificial ingredients. Shield V is our latest ingredient solution, a clean label alternative to potassium sorbate. In internal testing, Shield V showed impressive protection against mold in cake, bread, and tortillas, proving its efficacy as a mold inhibition solution and as a suitable replacement for potassium sorbate.”

“Shield V is a unique mold inhibitor that combines the preservation properties of buffered vinegar with a botanical extract that is a source of sorbic acid. This blend works great to slow down the development of mold, ensuring product freshness over time,” adds Schwartz.

Kemin Food Technologies aims to help commercial bakers solve spoilage challenges and please shoppers with baked goods that stay fresher, safer, for longer. Results from testing include:

In cupcakes , Shield V reportedly delayed visual mold growth for more than two months of time in storage, showing promise as a naturally sourced alternative to synthetic antimicrobials in delaying mold growth in cupcakes and potentially, other similar baked goods applications.

, Shield V greatly increased stabilization of sliced bread, Kemin says, resulting in considerably less visual mold. Formulations including 1% of Shield V increased the shelf life of bread without impacting the taste.

, Shield V greatly increased stabilization of sliced bread, Kemin says, resulting in considerably less visual mold. Formulations including 1% of Shield V increased the shelf life of bread without impacting the taste. In tortillas, Shield V supposedly delayed first visual mold growth by up to seven days and demonstrated that the naturally occurring sorbic acid and acetic acid in Shield V is a clean label alternative for stabilization.

“Kemin Food Technologies offers deep technical expertise and an ongoing dedication to innovation. We are driven by our commitment to help manufacturers extend their products’ shelf life and protect their quality, taste, and texture to maximize consumer appeal,” adds Schwartz.

