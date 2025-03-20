Grenade protein bar brand sets sights on conquering the States

Snack bars loaded with protein are not a new category by any means, but the growth in recent years has been explosive. One brand set to detonate in the U.S. is Grenade—the brand got its start in the U.K. and now is set to hit America. To learn about the brand’s history, growth, and expansion plans, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery connected with Martha Kirkby, the company’s North America brand manager.

Jenni Spinner: Could you please tell us about Grenade—the history of the company, the products you offer, and what sets your portfolio apart from others in the protein bar space?

Martha Kirkby: Founded in the U.K. in 2010, Grenade became market leaders in the sports nutrition category, really changing the game in 2012 when they released their first protein bar. They were then acquired by Mondelez in 2021 which led to the world’s first official Oreo protein bar that soon became the No. 1 protein bar in the U.K. Grenade also offers a wider selection of sports supplement products including protein powders, pre-workouts, protein shakes, and BCAAs. Grenade’s explosive and disruptive nature, alongside their great tasting and high-quality nutritional offering, sets them apart from other competitors globally.

JS: Please share your perspective about the protein bar and snack market—how has it grown, and how have consumer preferences in protein bar/snack purchases evolved over recent years?

MK: We’re seeing a lot more consumers understanding the importance of protein in their everyday lives, not just at the gym, while also looking for healthier snacks and alternatives that are low in sugar but still taste great. We’re also seeing more competitors entering the market, including traditional confectionary brands adding protein ranges to their offerings.

JS: What are some issues you have noticed in protein bar offerings? Feel free to talk about taste, texture, nutrition profile, or anything else that comes to mind.

MK: There is a common perception that protein bars have a chalky taste or dry texture and an expectation that something healthier shouldn’t taste very nice. Also, the amount, and quality, of protein also varies a lot between products that call out ‘high protein’ so it’s important to check the nutritional information closely.

JS: Can you tell us how your formulation team manages to balance good taste and protein level with other quality and nutrition aspects? The 1 g of sugar in the Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel bar is notable.

MK: Our drivers are taste, functionality (high protein/low sugar) and quality. We like to give each product its own unique personality by switching up confectionary flavors and textures to best deliver an indulgent bite. We aim for high protein/low sugar, whilst balancing taste and for us over 20 g protein & under 2 g sugar seems to be the sweet spot!

JS: You’re based in the U.K.—how has the response been to your products among North American consumers?

MK: We’re set to launch in selected stores and retailers this Summer in the US, due to the increased success within Canada and globally. I will also be speaking at this American conference in April in Vegas if that’s relevant to your readers.

JS: What plans does the company have for the future? Feel free to tell us about new products or flavors in the works, entry into new markets, company expansion, etc.

MK: Continued growth in Canada and developing our presence in the US through key retailers. We’re also exploring additional flavors and brands we could work with to join our Oreo collaboration in the top spot!

JS: Do you have a favorite item among Grenade’s items? Please share!

MK: Even though Grenade Oreo is a popular choice, the OG Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel is the bar that stands out to me for its great taste & texture and the most similar to a chocolate bar, without the sugar and guilt!