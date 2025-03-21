Hormel Foods taps Jeff Ettinger to board of directors

Hormel Foods Corporation, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced that Jeffrey M. Ettinger, chairman of The Hormel Foundation, has been re-appointed to the Hormel Foods board of directors, effective March 21. The Hormel Foundation, an unaffiliated non-profit organization with a charitable mission, beneficially owns approximately 46% of Hormel Foods outstanding common stock. Ettinger previously served on the Hormel Foods board of directors and spent nearly three decades with the company, retiring in 2016 after a successful tenure as president and chief executive officer.

"We are happy to welcome Jeff Ettinger back to the Hormel Foods Board of Directors," says Bill Newlands, chairman of the Hormel Foods board. "During his tenure with the company and as chairman for our largest shareholder, Jeff has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to supporting Hormel Foods, our shareholders, and our hometown of Austin, Minnesota." He continues, "We are proud to continue to evolve and deepen our relationship with The Hormel Foundation, which was established more than 80 years ago by company founders George A. Hormel and his son Jay, to support the vibrancy and success of Hormel Foods for generations to come."

"Returning to the Hormel Foods Board of Directors is a privilege and honor," Ettinger says. "I look forward to representing The Hormel Foundation and all shareholders while working with the board and management to help shape the next chapter of growth for Hormel Foods, rooted in our Austin, Minnesota, community."

Ettinger will join the board's Governance Committee and CEO Search Committee.

