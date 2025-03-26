ABA 2025 Convention sets record for attracting leaders

According to the American Bakers Association (ABA), its just-wrapped 2025 (which took place in Orlando, FL) was the most successful yet, hosting an unprecedented number of baking manufacturing leaders and fostering strong business connections for industry growth. With 56 baking companies and more than 550 professionals in attendance, this year’s convention served as a forum for commercial baking executives to build their networks, gain industry insights, and propel the industry forward.

The Convention welcomed more than 130 first-time attendees, bringing perspectives and expertise to the much-anticipated gathering. The record-breaking participation was fueled by ABA’s growing membership, now encompassing over 375 companies.

"The 2025 ABA Convention has been a remarkable success, marking a pivotal milestone for our association. It’s clear that the future is bright for commercial baking,” says Eric Dell, ABA president and CEO. “With the guidance of the strategic plan, ABA is more committed than ever to empowering our members and advocating for policies that drive growth and innovation to feed the world."

Attendees gained insights from the lineup of speakers, including commercial baking leaders, industry experts, and prominent thought leaders. The program featured two keynote speakers aligned with ABA’s strategic goals of building a destination workplace and driving category growth. Erica Dhawan's keynote on connectional intelligence provided industry leaders with actionable insights to utilize innovation and foster stronger business connections with their customers. Simon Bailey’s dynamic session empowered executives with applicable leadership strategies to foster resilience, inspire teams, and lead organizational success.

Celebrating the positive impacts of the commercial baking industry, ABA launched the Champions for a Better Tomorrow Awards. This initiative honors ABA member companies for outstanding contributions to their communities, workplaces, and planet. In its inaugural year, 25 nominees were recognized with six awards presented. Additionally, the ABA Safety Recognition Awards recognized a record-breaking 29 member companies across 190 facilities for their effective and successful safety programs in 2024.

"The 2025 ABA Convention empowered industry leaders with innovative strategies and collaborative opportunities to propel their businesses forward," says Samantha Moore, senior director of events and programming with ABA. "Thank you to all our members who came together to position the commercial baking industry for future success. We’re already looking forward to the 2026 Convention at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, CO, where I expect the industry will continue to break records with their engagement and community impact.”

