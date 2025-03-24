ABA reveals three new board members

The American Bakers Association (ABA) has appointed three new board members for the 2025-27 term. Terry Bartsch of AMF Bakery Systems transitioned into the BEMA Representative seat, Tameka Carr of The Kroger Co. transitioned into the AIB International chair seat, and Clay Miller of Burford Corporation transitioned into the ATBI president seat.

“We are proud to welcome Terry, Tameka, and Clay to the ABA board of directors,” says Eric Dell, ABA president and CEO. “Their collective expertise and dedication will be instrumental in forging the future of the commercial baking industry and ensuring that ABA continues to be a powerful advocate for our members.”

Terry Bartsch is the executive product manager, dough systems at AMF Bakery Systems and brings over thirty-five years of sales, marketing, and leadership experience in the commercial bakery industry. Throughout his career, Bartsch has developed and led numerous sales teams and driven brand and product development initiatives on behalf of a variety of capital equipment suppliers.

Tameka Carr is the director of product development and quality at The Kroger Co. where she oversees technical and regulatory processes. She is a leader with more than twenty-five years in the food and beverage industry, who brings proven expertise in food safety, quality, and product innovation. In 2025, she was appointed the chair of board of trustees for AIB International.

Clay Miller is the current president of Burford Corp., part of the Middleby Bakery group. His career in the baking industry started in 2001 when he was hired by Burford just one year out of college as a mechanical design engineer. In 2008, Miller transitioned into sales and later into the role of VP of sales. In 2019, he took over as president of the company. During that time, he has volunteered in numerous industry associations, including currently holding the position of president of the ATBI.

ABA extends its sincere gratitude to the outgoing board members Campbell Williams of BCW, Bill Gross of PPC Flexible Packaging, and Paul Lattan of Avant Media, for their dedicated service and invaluable contributions to the association.

“We are proud to welcome our new board members,” adds Bill Quigg, president and CEO of Richmond Baking and ABA chair. “Each of these leaders brings a unique and invaluable perspective to the board that will help guide ABA’s strategic initiatives to champion the commercial baking industry and strengthen our member community.”

