Baking never fails to present its leaders with challenges; the industry as it looks in 2025 is no exception. With obstacles and uncertainties on their plates and on the horizon, professionals across the industry continue seeking resources to help them stay competitive, informed, and connected.

The 2025 American Bakers Association (ABA) Convention—taking place in Orlando, FL, March 23‒26—offers programming designed to help bakers and industry partners face whatever the future throws at them. Between powerful executive roundtables, in-depth policy presentations, lively networking sessions, and other useful events, the convention agenda is packed with programming intended to help baking professionals succeed in 2025, and beyond.

Thought leadership

The ABA Convention keynote program has a track record of inviting speakers that bring business-building knowledge and useful insights that attendees can take home and apply to their day-to-day jobs. This year, internationally recognized advisor on innovation, collaboration, and teamwork Erica Dhawan is taking the mic. Her opening keynote on March 23, titled “Using Connectional Intelligence to Transform Your Business,” is slated to deliver to the baking leaders in attendance ways to tap into quality management to speed innovation, build connections, and eliminate silos to positively impact the business.

“ABA is committed to driving growth for the industry, and Erica’s expertise on unlocking the power of connecting with customers to stay ahead in a competitive marketplace will help us do just that,” declares Eric Dell, ABA president and CEO. “Her strategies will help our members build a culture of trust and create authentic engagement in a rapidly shifting environment.”

Dhawan has penned two bestsellers: Get Big Things Done: The Power of Connectional Intelligence and Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust and Connection, No Matter the Distance. Her byline has appeared in publications like The Harvard Business Review and The Wall Street Journal, and she has accepted speaking invitations from the World Economic Forum at Davos, the U.S. Army, and corporations like Coca-Cola, FedEx, and Walmart.

At the Allied Trades of the Baking Industry (ATBI) Leadership Session, Simon T. Bailey—touted as the “world’s leading expert in brilliance and resilience—is slated to deliver the keynote on how to “Accelerate Leadership Brilliance.” Bailey has a track record of empowering business leaders to both unlock their potential, and to bring out success in the rest of their organization. Participants in the session should expect to come away with practical tools needed to navigate change, construct a thriving workplace, and lead with purpose.

“We are excited to share Simon’s expertise and insights with the baking community,” comments ABA Senior Director Events and Programming Samantha Moore. “His focus on leadership, resilience, and cultural transformation aligns with ABA’s Destination Workplace initiative, which aims to empower members to foster a positive, thriving workplace environment.”

Bailey’s past experience includes a tenure as sales director at the Disney Institute. He has shared his wisdom, knowledge, and experience with American Express, Deloitte, Marriott, and other high-profile organizations.

Executive decisions

The ABA Convention’s executive roundtables give c-suite industry leaders a chance to connect with their peers. The sessions are intended to help stimulate discussion around innovation, exploration of best practices, and more. Executives have their pick of two different roundtables, geared toward specific leadership concerns.

The first roundtable is Building a Succession Plan: Developing and Implementing Talent Programs for the Future. For any leader concerned about the future of their business, succession plans are critical. During this roundtable, representatives from Klosterman Baking Co., Markel Food Group, and DakotaMB will lead discussion appropriate for people at any stage, from those who have not yet put a plan in place, to those who are looking to fine-tune their current strategy. The second roundtable, Marketing Your Mission and Vision, is geared toward crafting a mission and vision that proves effective in building an engaged workforce and fostering customer loyalty.

The convention agenda includes a number of Business Sessions, each targeting a specific area of concern and led by industry experts:

Bridging the Skills Gap in U.S. Commercial Baking: Challenges and Solutions

Emerging Policy Impacts to the Baking Industry

Bakery Playbooks

Baking Across the Pond: Current European Trends

Drivers of Innovation in Food Manufacturing: AI Practices in the Industry

Networking, charity, and fun

While the ABA Convention is serious business, attendees will have myriad opportunities to mingle in a relaxed atmosphere, do some good, and have a good time. These programs include networking dinners, sporting events, lively brunches, entertaining receptions, and other scintillating programs.

The annual ABA Convention Golf Tournament is a highlight of the program, where golfers of any level, from duffer to pro level, are invited to participate. The event requires registration and a fee but includes plenty, such as the greens fee, cart rental, complimentary beverages, two sleeves of pro-level golf balls, and other accessories.

Back by popular demand is the Pickleball Tournament, which debuted during the 2024 Convention. Entrants will be matched by skill level, competing in two simultaneous tourneys and paddle it out to determine who the reigning champs will be in the program’s sophomore iteration. Paddles are provided, though serious pickleball contenders are more than welcome to bring their own gear. Those interested in watching also are welcome to spectate and enjoy the action.

Spending the day networking and building their business brains can work up attendees’ appetites, so the Convention agenda offers several opportunities to simultaneously satisfy their hunger, and build connections with colleagues both new and familiar. In addition to the various invitation-only events on the schedule, ABA also is hosting several dinners open to the public (registration and a separate fee may be required):

Dine Around Disney Springs: ABA gathers the names of all registered diners, puts them in groups, selects the locale, and the participants meet up for a night of gabbing and gourmet meals

American Bakers PAC Dinner: at this ticketed event, participants assemble to discuss important policy matters and other key concerns.

Let’s Go to Dinner: convention-goers that find themselves without dinner plans can meet up in the hotel lobby, connect with one another and make new connections over their plates.

One Night Only Live: the party atmosphere of this final-evening throwdown make it a popular choice for convention attendees, who will enjoy nibbles, games, live music, and other activities

The team at Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery is proud to once again support the annual Bakers Give Back community service event and luncheon. This program (scheduled on March 24) gathers attendees for a 90-minute activity that supports a charity based in the area around the convention host city. Last year’s Bakers Give Back charity activity involved stuffing toothbrushes, socks, and other necessities into “blessing bags” for a local organization benefiting the homeless community. Afterward, participants will be treated to a hearty meal. The event also is supported by Lallemand Baking and IFF.

