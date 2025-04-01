Kailo launches clean-label bars

Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsBars

Kailo, a new clean-label snack bar, will officially launch on April 1. Flavors include childhood favorites, like Peanut Butter and Jelly, plus Cacao Walnut and Oatmeal Chai.

Founded by healthcare founder Sri Kalapala, Kailo was born from a frustration with “healthy” protein bars filled with artificial additives. Each bar is crafted with organic, recognizable ingredients, no added sugar, and 14 g of plant-based protein. After years of making homemade batches by popular demand from family and friends, Kalapala is now sharing his protein bars with the world. 

Kalapala is a seasoned entrepreneur with a track record of building and scaling businesses at the intersection of technology, healthcare, and consumer needs. Now, as the founder of Kailo, he is bringing that same strategic mindset to the food industry, launching a brand that simplifies clean eating with protein bars made from organic, recognizable ingredients—free from artificial additives and added sugar.

Before launching Kailo, Kalapala built a successful career leading high-growth companies. As the founder and COO of Evolutis Health, he spearheaded the company’s expansion into 30+ states, optimizing virtual psychological evaluation services and forging strategic partnerships with hospitals and medical clinics. His expertise in business strategy, operations, and scaling new ventures also stems from his leadership roles at Oak9 and Cogent Lab, where he managed cross-functional teams, streamlined digital transformation initiatives, and drove innovation in DevOps and security. As the founder of Insita, he built and scaled a home health booking platform earlier in his career, further deepening his experience in launching consumer-driven solutions.

Say hello to Kailo, the snack bar that’s redefining clean eating with nostalgic flavors and zero B.S. Launching today, April 1st, Kailo is made for people who want real, wholesome   ingredients – just feel-good fuel that tastes amazing and spreads joy in every bite.   

Founded by Sri Kalapala, snack lover turned founder, Kailo was born from a frustration of endless ”  protein bars claiming to be healthy but packed with artificial fillers. Kailo isn’t just another protein bar, it’s a rebellion against boring, fake-ingredient-filled nutrition. Each bar features organic, recognizable  ingredients, zero added sugar, and 14 grams of plant-based protein and unique flavors that taste like  something you’d want to eat.   

“With Kailo, we’re proving that clean eating doesn’t have to be complicated or full of compromises,” said Sri Kalapala, founder and CEO. “We’re here to spread a little joy, one bar at a time. We’re not just selling a bar,” he states. “We’re spreading a philosophy that eating well can and should feel good.”  

Kailo will be available for purchase at kailobar.com and later this month at select retailers, including Foxtrot and Fairgrounds Cafe.  

