Fancypants debuts LTO spring flavors

Crispy cookie brand Fancypants is launching two new limited-edition spring flavors, Lemon Tart and Strawberry Shortcake, debuting online and later in the month with Central Market as its main retail partner in Texas.

"With our new limited-edition Lemon Tart and Strawberry Shortcake flavors, we wanted to lean into the seasonality of spring and summer mixed with childhood nostalgia. We also wanted to create more dessert indulgent flavors that used berries and bright ingredients, while keeping with our flavor philosophy of classic, approachable, and innovative with a special fancy twist," says Fancypants Founder Maura Duggan.

“My grandmother would always make strawberry shortcake as soon as it was warm outside and drop it off as she lived across the street from us growing up, so I wanted to recreate this in crispy cookie form. I've also been a huge fan of lemon meringue cookies and love a more tart lemon cookie, so we had a lot of fun making our own twist on a lemon crispy cookie. Overall, these elevated flavors will delight Fancypants fans who are ready for warmer weather and delicious crispy bite-sized cookies," she finishes.

Fancypants cookies uses high-quality pantry ingredients such as real butter, eggs, and sugar. The new flavors include:

Lemon Tart: A crispy cookie artfully crafted with fragrant lemon oil and a sprinkle of Spanish lemon zest for a reportedly tart and sweet bright bite.

Strawberry Shortcake: A crispy cookie that serves up bits of real strawberry and creamy white chocolate chips.

Fancypants is one of the first upcycled cookies and is Upcycled Certified, baking with upcycled oat flour made from dried and milled oat pulp left after making oat milk. The brand combines it with King Arthur Baking Company’s flour. With a commitment to being zero-waste, Fancypants turns any cookies that get broken during the process of its production cycle into renewable energy via its partnership with Farm Powered to cleanly power farms in Massachusetts.

Fancypants is now in over 3,000 retailers such as Costco NE, Fresh Market, and Walgreens in NYC at a suggested retail price of $5.99 per bag. Fancypants will be offering the new spring flavors in both three-packs ($19.99) and six-pack ($34.99) options online, as well as in a special limited-edition pack at $34.99 with its Chocolate Chip (two Chocolate Chip, two Lemon Tart, and two Strawberry Shortcake).

