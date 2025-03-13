Fancypants expands to over 3,000 stores

Fancypants crispy cookie brand is now in over 3,000 retail locations across the country (store locator here), including 57 Costco locations in the Northeast region (CT, MA, ME, NJ, NY, VT). The brand created an exclusive new 14-oz bag size for its Salted Caramel flavor, which sells for $9.89, which holds on average 56 cookies versus the typical 5-oz bags with 20 cookies.

The Salted Caramel flavor includes French sea salt caramel pieces for a reportedly sweet and buttery flavor.

A few notable Costco locations that Fancypants is now in include all of the major NYC area ones (Long Island City, Industry City, East Harlem) and the newest Costco club that opened on on March 12 in Sharon, MA. Additionally, Fancypants is now in over 189 Hannaford locations that are primarily in the New England area.

Fancypants' retail strategy has been to launch all across the country where the best consumer fits are for the brand versus focusing regionally, which is rare for CPG, the brand says. Fancypants has been able to successfully enter into conventional, club, convenience, and independent channels, gaining traction and is excited for more growth over the next year; they sold 6.5 million cookies since launching into CPG in January 2024.

Related: Fancypants releases Ginger Snap seasonal cookies