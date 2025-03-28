Bird flu epidemic takes its toll on U.S. egg supply

U.S. consumers are seriously concerned about the impact that the ongoing avian flu epidemic is having on their food budgets. With the cost of a dozen eggs reaching $10 and higher in parts of the country, many are buying fewer cartons or going without completely.

Consumers aren’t the only ones concerned about the outbreak—because eggs are a crucial ingredient in many snack and bakery recipes, producers are keeping a watchful eye on the situation and how it might play out in the coming months. To find out more, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery connected with Edward Hoffman, vice president of marketing and communications for the American Egg Board.

Jenni Spinner: Could you provide an overview of what the American Egg Board does for us—how it serves egg farmers, consumers, food producers like SF&WB readers, and beyond?

Edward Hoffmann: The AEB serves as the egg industry’s national marketing organization. It is dedicated to supporting America’s egg farmers and ensuring a steady supply of high-quality eggs for consumers, food manufacturers, and foodservice operators. AEB provides valuable industry insights, consumer education, and technical resources to help businesses optimize egg use in their products.

For food manufacturers and bakeries, AEB offers guidance on formulation, functional benefits of eggs, and strategies for maintaining product quality amid market fluctuations. AEB also plays an active role in industry outreach, promoting the nutritional benefits of eggs and ensuring that stakeholders—from farmers to food producers— have the latest knowledge and tools to navigate challenges like Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu.

JS: The current bird flu epidemic has had a significant impact on the U.S., especially in the past few months. Could you provide an overview of how it’s spread and how it has impacted the egg industry—flock health, egg availability, costs for food producers and consumers, etc.?

EH: Since 2022, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has led to the loss of over 125 million laying hens across all 50 states, with more than 30 million lost since January 2025 alone. This outbreak is unprecedented in both virality and duration, creating sustained challenges for America’s egg farmers. The disease spreads primarily through wild bird migration, which makes it difficult to contain and predict.

The impact of these losses has been severe, straining the egg supply chain and leading to continued price fluctuations, particularly as we approach the Easter season. While egg farmers are working diligently to replenish flocks, repopulating after HPAI takes at least nine months due to required approvals, limited chick supply and once on farms, the 18-20 weeks needed for hens to start laying, leading to ongoing supply challenges for food manufacturers, bakeries, retailers, and consumers.

Although there is no quick fix for the devastating loss, positive impacts of USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins’ five-pronged response to HPAI are underway. In January, USDA reported a 91% increase in shell eggs imported from Mexico and Turkey—more than 827,000 dozen—which is expected to help ease supply strain on the egg products and further processed markets as those eggs flow to egg processing companies in the U.S.

Beyond immediate supply relief, longer-term solutions such as vaccination strategies and enhanced biosecurity measures, are being explored. These efforts offer hope for stabilizing the industry and protecting both farmers and consumers from future disruptions.

JS: What are farmers doing to respond to the virus and prevent it from affecting the industry in the future?

EH: Egg farmers are fighting bird flu with every resource available, implementing enhanced biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and ensure a safe egg supply. These efforts include:

Strengthening biosecurity protocols, such as limiting farm access, disinfecting equipment, and monitoring flock health more rigorously.

Participating in USDA’s Wildlife Biosecurity Assessments pilot program helps identify and mitigate potential risks from wild birds.

Taking advantage of expanded USDA support, which includes cost-sharing for biosecurity upgrades and financial relief for affected farms.

Closely monitoring the potential for vaccine development as a longer-term solution to prevent future outbreaks.

While these measures are essential, fully restoring production will take time. Once a farm is cleared to repopulate, it can take up to 20 weeks before new hens start laying eggs.

JS: What is AEB doing to help various stakeholders in the face of this crisis—resources, informational campaigns, etc.?

EH: AEB actively supports stakeholders by providing timely industry updates, supply chain insights and educational resources. Some key efforts include:

Market Forecasting: AEB has the most up-to-date information on egg supply trends, price fluctuations, and demand projections to help businesses plan effectively.

Technical Support: AEB offers guidance on egg functionality, ingredient strategies, and formulations for food manufacturers and bakeries.

Consumer Education: AEB provides fact-based communication to help food manufacturers and bakeries inform customers about egg supply challenges and pricing.

Collaboration with the USDA and Industry Partners: AEB is working alongside the USDA and research institutions to explore long-term solutions, including biosecurity enhancements and vaccine development.

Resource Hubs: We’ve created specific, tailored resource hubs for various audiences, including Food/CPG Manufacturers, Consumers, and Foodservice Operators.

JS: Do you think there might be an end in sight?

EH: There is no immediate solution to the crisis, but the industry is making progress. America’s egg farmers welcome the decisive action outlined by USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, which includes enhanced biosecurity, increased financial support for affected farmers, and research into effective vaccines and therapeutics. However, stabilizing the egg supply will require a sustained period with no new HPAI detections on farms.

Egg prices and availability may continue to fluctuate, particularly as wild bird migration in the spring poses an ongoing risk. If new outbreaks slow down, farmers will be able to repopulate flocks more efficiently, gradually easing supply constraints.

JS: How could farmers better safeguard their operations from future outbreaks?

EH: The egg industry is committed to long-term solutions that will improve resilience against future HPAI outbreaks. This includes:

Investing in stronger biosecurity infrastructure to minimize exposure to the virus.

Participating in research initiatives focused on vaccine development and disease prevention.

Enhancing early detection methods to contain outbreaks before they spread further.

While there is no single solution to completely eradicating HPAI, these combined efforts will help farmers better safeguard their flocks in the future.

JS: Any final thoughts?

EH: Eggs remain a staple ingredient for food manufacturers and bakeries, offering unmatched functional and nutritional benefits. Despite the challenges of HPAI, America’s egg farmers are working tirelessly to replenish flocks, strengthen biosecurity, and ensure a steady supply of eggs.

The American Egg Board remains committed to supporting the entire industry by providing expert guidance, technical resources, and real-time market insights.