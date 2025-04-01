April Fools' roundup: snacks, bakery, and candy pranks

The team here at Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery received so many April Fools' Day news items this year, we've decided to combine them all into one huge article. We'll let you decide if the news and new products below are real or not!

To start off: Reese’s is playing the ultimate prank on fans by announcing its officially getting into the sandwich business. Introducing the perfect upgrade to consumers' favorite PB&Js: Reese’s Chocolate Bread. They can pair it with Reese’s Peanut Butter and favorite jelly for the ultimate PB&J experience.

Nutella launches Nutella BnB and Crunch Releases Crunch Lite



Some news from Ferrero: as families gear up to travel during the warm weather season, Nutella is launching Nutella BnB, a stunning home rental in Lake Placid, New York. Created for the ultimate Nutella fans, travelers can immerse themselves in a Nutella-shaped house with furniture, decor and everything in between representing the beloved hazelnut spread.

Also: Crunch, known for its blend of milk chocolate and crispy rice that achieves sound and texture, received feedback from its customers that when they chew, the sound is “too loud.” Well, they heard you and are delivering—introducing Crunch Lite, now made with cooked rice instead of crispy rice. Now, fans can enjoy their favorite chocolate candy, in a much quieter way. Available nationwide beginning March 31.

Smarties releases new treat to make studying sweeter

Have you ever craved a sweet treat while studying for that extra boost? Introducing Thinkies, brought to students by Quizlet and Smarties the perfect snack consumers deserve because, let’s be honest, studying is super hard when you’re just not feeling it.

Thinkies, approved by the totally real Academy of Awesome Snacks & Gettin’ Straight A’s, is a candy designed to help boost enjoyment while studying and enhance brain power. This innovative treat is more than just a sweet snack—and is now available to help fans of the brands have a “think” aka a moment of bliss, and enjoy a little deliciousness while studying.

Quizlet teamed up with Smarties to bring consumers extra flavor during the most important time of the day - their study sessions. 100% of students who have tried Thinkies claim the treat has “made studying a delight” due to its 10/10 enjoyment levels or “improved their work/life balance” by giving them a sweeter perspective while securing that highly coveted 4.0 GPA.

Dole launches the Coco-Pine

Dole has taken its 120-year pineapple story to another level with the Dole Coco-Pine, an all-new variety of pineapple that redefines indulgence and becomes the world's first farm-grown piña colada experience you have to peel to enjoy.

Inspired by the master mixologists from San Juan, Puerto Rico where the piña colada cocktail was birthed—and carefully cultivated by Dole’s R&D team—this breakthrough Ananas comosus variety delivers a fusion of juicy pineapple sweetness and creamy, coco-nutty bliss.

Unlike anything you have ever tasted, the Coco-Pine is a tropical luxury you have to slice to enjoy. Its decadent, all-natural flavor brings to mind the piña colada but with a freshness only nature can provide. Whether you’re looking for a new way to elevate your fruit and produce experience or simply wanting to indulge your senses, the Coco-Pine gives piña colada lovers a luxurious new way to getting their daily servings of fruits and vegetables.

For best results, freeze, slice, and prepare to be transported to paradise with every bite.

The world’s first farm-grown piña colada sensation is here for one day only—Tuesday, April 1—under the palm trees of your favorite supermarket’s produce section.

PorkRinds.com debuts Special Edition Pork Rind Candle Line (yes, for real!)

PorkRinds.com, the nation’s premiere “hub” for pork rind lovers everywhere, and Dio Candle, a candle company specializing in unique, scentsationally-accurate soy candles and wax melts, today launched a special-edition line of pork rind scented candles. That’s right, not only can you find your rinds at PorkRinds.com, you can smell ‘em too.

Available nationwide, starting today, this special edition collaboration brings four iconic scents to pork rind and candle lovers alike: Sweet BBQ, Hot Honey, Spicy Dill, and Pineapple Ancho Chile. Just in time for spring, fans across the country can stop and smell the pork rinds.

Sweet BBQ: Inspired by the Southern Recipe Small Batch Sweet BBQ pork rind, the PorkRinds.com Sweet BBQ candle captures the smoky, hearty scent of a summer, backyard BBQ. Beware, this scent may attract all of your neighbors, starting a backyard BBQ party out of thin air.

Inspired by the Southern Recipe Small Batch Sweet BBQ pork rind, the PorkRinds.com Sweet BBQ candle captures the smoky, hearty scent of a summer, backyard BBQ. Beware, this scent may attract all of your neighbors, starting a backyard BBQ party out of thin air. Hot Honey: Combining the sweet heat of Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Hot Honey pork rinds with the aromatic artistry of a fresh jar of honey, this candle instantly makes users more pleasant to be around. That is, until the heat kicks in, then it’s Crunch Time!

Combining the sweet heat of Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Hot Honey pork rinds with the aromatic artistry of a fresh jar of honey, this candle instantly makes users more pleasant to be around. That is, until the heat kicks in, then it’s Crunch Time! Spicy Dill: Fresh out of the garden and into your pork rind… errr, um, candle, the Spicy Dill candle is scientifically proven to be the freshest candle scent ever invented. Just don’t check us on our science. It’s the perfect pairing with Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Spicy Dill pork rinds.

Fresh out of the garden and into your pork rind… errr, um, candle, the Spicy Dill candle is scientifically proven to be the freshest candle scent ever invented. Just don’t check us on our science. It’s the perfect pairing with Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Spicy Dill pork rinds. Pineapple Ancho Chile: Have you ever smelled a fruity candle and thought, what if this was spicy? We combined the fresh scent of a pineapple with the spice and everything nice of our Southern Recipe Small Batch Pineapple Ancho Chile pork rinds and voilà, the world’s best fruit-scented candle ever invented was, well, invented.

Fans can get their Crunch Time fix and learn more about these candles at PorkRinds.com.

Deep Indian Kitchen "launches" LTO Indian ice cream flavors

To celebrate April Fools’ Day, Deep Indian Kitchen, the fastest-selling brand in natural frozen entrees, is serving up a playful surprise with a “launch” of limited-edition Indian Ice Cream Flavors.

The (not-so-real) lineup includes ice creams inspired by the brand’s iconic Indian dishes like Chicken Curry, Chicken Tikka Masala, Spinach Paneer, Butter Chicken, and Chicken Vindaloo. While this isn’t something you’ll find in your freezer aisle, it’s perfect for anyone who loves to mix a little humor with their food.

Welch's introduces $19 strawberry

There’s been a lot of buzz and influencer outrage on Erewhon’s viral, $19 strawberry being permanently out of stock. Now, Welch's Fruit Snacks is stepping in to satisfy the craving with its own take on the overpriced obsession.

Just in time for April Fool’s Day, Welch’s Fruit Snacks is “launching” its own $19 strawberry—packaged in a single capsule (check it out here)—poking fun at the trend that has everyone talking. It’s got fans wondering: is it real or just another clever April Fool’s prank?

Wedderspoon releases most potent Manuka honey ever

Honey brand Wedderspoon will be posting a social media carousel to its Facebook and Instagram pages today with its latest "product": the most potent Manuka honey ever, at 4.1M+ MGO (Manuka honey with Methylglyoxal). The honey will be carefully distilled into a 24-carat jar.