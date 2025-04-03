Snack ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsOther Snacks

Festive Chickpea Hearts reveals packaging redesign

The company is also launching new flavors and bigger pack sizes.

By SF&WB Staff
Festive Chickpea Hearts debuts bigger packs, new flavors, new branding

Courtesy of Festive Chickpea Hearts

April 3, 2025

Festive Chickepea Hearts is launching a brand refresh, including two new flavors, a new look, and more shareable pack sizes. The chickpea snack includes plant-based protein, fiber, iron, and potassium.

“We’ve always believed that a great snack is more than just something to eat—it’s an experience,” says Raveez Mohammed, CEO of Festive Food Brands. “With this new chapter and upgrade, we’re bringing even more of what our customers love: bigger packs, bolder flavors, and packaging that makes a statement. Whether you’re reaching for a quick bite between meetings, packing school lunches, or elevating your charcuterie board, Festive Chickpea Hearts deliver on taste, texture, and better ingredients. We’re excited to see how everyone will enjoy these new additions and continue to 'Feel Festive' as part of their daily lives.”

What's new:

  • Two new flavors, Nacho Cheese and White Cheddar
  • Bigger, more shareable 5-oz snack bags, resealable for on-the-go convenience
  • New packaging
  • 12-ct variety packs, with flavors like Sea Salt, Ranch, Sour Cream & Onion, Honey BBQ, Spicy, and Fiery Spicy

Beyond snacking, Festive Chickpea Hearts can also be used as a pantry staple and for tossing into salads, adding crunch to bowls, topping soups, or elevating charcuterie boards.

