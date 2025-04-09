IBIE opens search for cake competition decorators

The art of cake decorating will take center stage at the Retail Bakers of America’s (RBA) 24th Annual Pillsbury Bakers’ Plus Creative Cake Decorating Competition. As one of the most anticipated events at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE)—the largest and most influential baking industry event in the Americas—the competition shines a light on the world’s top professional cake decorators from Sept. 14-17 in Las Vegas.

“As IBIE gathers the global baking industry, it creates an unparalleled opportunity to highlight the extraordinary talent of professional cake decorators,” says Marissa Velie, executive director. “This competition is more than a contest—it’s a celebration of artistry, precision, and technical expertise. IBIE offers these elite decorators a chance to showcase their talents in front of their community and gain the recognition they deserve from the those that understand what it takes to excel in this form of artistry. Their skills and creativity will be on display amongst their peers, industry leaders, potential sponsors and an enthusiastic live audience.”

Hosted in the RBA Retail Bakers Center on the IBIE show floor, the in-person event will feature six teams of two competing in four categories: wedding cake, rolled fondant, buttercream, and sculpted cake.

Attendees will have a front-row view of the action, including celebrity and master baker judges, and live commentary on the competition providing expert perspectives. The winning team will receive the Pillsbury Baker’s Plus Grand Champion Trophy. There are also gold, silver, and bronze medals, along with cash prizes, awarded for the highest scores within each category.

Professional cake decorators, pastry chefs, and sugar artists currently working in the industry with a minimum of two years of cake decorating experience are welcome to apply. All submissions must be received no later than May 31. Selected contestants will be notified by June 20 and provided with three nights lodging at one of IBIE’s host hotels, a travel stipend, and complimentary passes to the expo and 250+ education opportunities. For complete competition rules, participation criteria and to apply, visit the Pillsbury Bakers’ Plus Creative Cake Decorating Competition page. To learn more about IBIE 2025 and register for the event, visit BakingExpo.com.

