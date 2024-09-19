The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), an event for the global baking business, has officially opened registration for its 2025 edition, scheduled for September 14-17, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Recognized as the largest and most comprehensive baking event in the Western Hemisphere, IBIE unites professionals from every corner of the grain-based food industry for four days of discovery, innovation, and unparalleled networking. New for 2025, attendees will have full access to IBIEducate, the world’s most robust education program for the baking industry, now included with every expo pass.

“IBIE has always set the standard for innovation in the global baking industry,” says Jorge Zarate, IBIE chair and Grupo Bimbo chief supply chain officer. “For IBIE 2025, we’re elevating the experience by offering full access to our expanded IBIEducate program. Every attendee will have the opportunity to engage with the most robust education offering in the industry—designed to deliver practical insights and strategies that can drive immediate business growth. It’s an opportunity to learn, connect, and apply new knowledge that will make a lasting impact.”

Among the awards programs on the IBIE 2025 agenda is BEST in Baking. In partnership with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, IBIE through the prestigious program salutes bakeries and suppliers who have shown strong commitment to transforming and elevating the industry. Kicked off in 2010, the categories have been expanded over the years to honor a broader array of leaders and initiatives of importance to baking professionals around the globe. Topics include sustainability, workforce development, product innovation, and more.

For the first time, registration for IBIE 2025 includes full access to IBIEducate, the expo’s most comprehensive education program. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in more than 100 sessions, workshops, and demonstrations—covering essential industry topics such as production efficiency, ingredient innovations, and retail strategies. Included at no additional charge with the expo pass, this expanded access provides added value for all participants. By offering practical, relevant learning experiences, IBIEducate ensures attendees are equipped with the insights needed to meet the demands of an evolving industry.

Following the success of the 2022 show, which saw a 25% increase in baker attendance, IBIE continues to establish itself as the must-attend event for baking professionals worldwide. The 2022 edition drew nearly 20,000 baking industry professionals from across the globe, with international buyers accounting for 27% of participants, setting a record for global baking engagement. With one year remaining until IBIE 2025, the show floor is already 93% sold out, further reinforcing its status as the leading exhibition for the baking industry.

