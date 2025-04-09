Lay's reveals Do Us a Flavor finalists

Last year, Lay’s asked the country: what’s your $1 million potato chip flavor idea? After more than 700,000 submissions from fans across the country, the three finalists in the latest iteration of the iconic Do Us A Flavor contest have been selected. Now, it’s up to the fans to choose which flavor will be crowned the winner.

The 2025 Lay’s Do Us A Flavor finalists are:

Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese Flavored with Other Natural Flavors Potato Chips : Submitted by Paula George from Sapulpa, OK, this finalist is a savory, nostalgic ode combining bacon and grilled cheese. George drew inspiration from her late father’s bacon grilled cheese recipe and hopes the flavor will bring fans the memory of a home-cooked meal, enjoyed on the cheesy crunch of a Lay’s potato chip.

: Submitted by Paula George from Sapulpa, OK, this finalist is a savory, nostalgic ode combining bacon and grilled cheese. George drew inspiration from her late father’s bacon grilled cheese recipe and hopes the flavor will bring fans the memory of a home-cooked meal, enjoyed on the cheesy crunch of a Lay’s potato chip. Lay’s Valentina & Lime Flavored Potato Chips : This zesty, fiery finalist was submitted by Araceli Huerta from San Jose, CA. The flavor calls back to Huerta’s favorite childhood snack made by her mom, a bag of Lay’s Classic potato chips tossed with Valentina hot sauce and fresh lime.

: This zesty, fiery finalist was submitted by Araceli Huerta from San Jose, CA. The flavor calls back to Huerta’s favorite childhood snack made by her mom, a bag of Lay’s Classic potato chips tossed with Valentina hot sauce and fresh lime. Lay’s Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken Flavored Potato Chips: Neelia Lynn from Chesterfield, VA is the mastermind behind this savory global flavor, drawing inspiration from her family’s time in South Korea. A little bit spicy, a little bit sweet, Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken is here to add some street-food flair to the snack aisle, Lay's says.

In previous iterations of the contest, Americans voted for Lay’s Crispy Taco, Lay’s Southern Biscuits & Gravy, Lay’s Cheesy Garlic Bread, and Lay’s Wavy Fried Green Tomato Flavored Potato Chips to win the $1 million grand prize.

Between April 21 and June 13, potato chip patrons across the country are invited to try all three flavors, available in stores nationwide, and vote for their favorite at DoUsAFlavor.com.

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.