Kencko introduces Fruit Snaps

The new snack has 2.5 cups of fruit and 6-8 grams of fiber in every bag.

April 10, 2025

On April 15, Kencko is entering an all new category (the brand’s fifth) in the snacking aisle with the launch of Fruit Snaps.

90% of Americans aren't getting enough plants in their diets and 95% aren't getting enough fiber. Kencko's fruit snaps were created on a mission to help bring those numbers down, the brand says.

With only 4-5 real ingredients, kencko’s Fruit Snaps pack 2.5 cups of fruit and 6-8 g of fiber into every 1-oz compostable bag, in Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple, and Raspberry flavors.

The new snack will be available online at kencko.com and at Walmart stores starting April 15.

KEYWORDS: fruit flavors fruit snacks Walmart

