Kencko introduces Fruit Snaps

On April 15, Kencko is entering an all new category (the brand’s fifth) in the snacking aisle with the launch of Fruit Snaps.

90% of Americans aren't getting enough plants in their diets and 95% aren't getting enough fiber. Kencko's fruit snaps were created on a mission to help bring those numbers down, the brand says.

With only 4-5 real ingredients, kencko’s Fruit Snaps pack 2.5 cups of fruit and 6-8 g of fiber into every 1-oz compostable bag, in Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple, and Raspberry flavors.

The new snack will be available online at kencko.com and at Walmart stores starting April 15.

