For the 66% of Americans that prefer side dishes to entrees during the holiday season, Thanksgiving stuffing and rolls are two essentials for the table, says Pepperidge Farm. In fact, nearly 80% of all stuffing unit sales from the company occur in November and December alone.

Starting this fall, Pepperidge Farm is combining the two seasonal staples to elevate the holidays in its new Farmhouse Stuffing Seasoned Rolls. Available at national retailers for a limited time, the new seasoned rolls will hit shelves this fall for an SRP of $4.99 per 12-pack.

Inspired by holiday stuffing, Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Stuffing Seasoned Rolls are crafted with sage and onion, marrying the flavors of the holidays together.

The limited-edition Stuffing Seasoned flavor joins two recently released, permanent Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Roll varieties, Brioche and Hearty White, also found at retailers nationwide for $4.99 per 12-pack.

Campbell Soup Co. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.