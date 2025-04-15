Nichols Farms, Love's Travel Stops partner on healthy snacking

Nichols Farms, a family-owned and operated pistachio grower and processor, has announced a new retail partnership with Love's Travel Stops, expanding Nichols Farms’ distribution to 600 Love’s Travel Stops across the nation. The partnership caters to the growing demand for healthy snack options at travel stops and the importance of healthy eating habits among professional drivers and fleets.

Travelers looking for a healthier on-the-go snack will be able to find Nichols Farms' no-shell pistachios in 2-oz and 6-oz sizes at Love's stores nationwide with flavored varieties including Jalapeño Lime, Garlic & Garden Herbs, and Cocoa Cookie.

According to the U.S. Healthy Snacks Market Trends report, the healthy snacks market in the U.S. is expected to grow 6.0% annually from 2024 to 2030. This reflects a growing trend towards convenience and on-the-go consumption, as busy lifestyles lead people to seek out nutritious and easily accessible snack options. Industry experts and fleet managers alike have emphasized the need for drivers to fuel their bodies with wholesome foods while on the road.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Love’s Travel Shops to bring our products to their customers,” says Jeff Nichols, vice president of supply chain at Nichols Farms. “Love’s shares our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, making them an ideal partner for us.”

