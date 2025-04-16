Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsFrozen Snacks/AppetizersPizza

Dr. Praeger's reimagines frozen aisle with Pizza Stars

The snack is made with cauliflower, zucchini, oats, and mozzarella.

By Liz Parker Kuhn
April 16, 2025

Next month, Dr. Praeger’s—the better-for-you snack and frozen foods brand—is reimagining frozen snacking with the launch of Pizza Stars. The new product will be rolling out nationwide at Target, Whole Foods, and more.

Pizza Stars are a healthier twist on pizza rolls, made with cauliflower, zucchini, oats, and mozzarella. The gluten-free snack includes 5 g of protein, 4 g of fiber, and just 170 calories per serving. 

“Pizza Stars are a game-changing and delicious addition to the Dr. Praeger’s snacking lineup,” says Andy Reichgut, CEO. Dr. Praeger’s. “They bring all the fun and flavor of pizza—cheesy, savory, and satisfying—but in a better-for-you way, made with real veggies, whole grain oats, and simple ingredients. After 15 years of success with our category-leading Littles, we're growing up—right alongside the families who grew up with us."

