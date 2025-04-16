Benevolent Bakery launches THC-infused baking mixes

Benevolent Bakery, an edibles company, has debuted THC-infused baking mixes. Consumers can now make their own batches of potent brownies, confetti cake, and more, at home.

The mixes are precision-dosed, with no baking/cooking experience required, and only require water. They can be purchased in-store (cannabis-derived) at legal dispensaries in Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Montana, and New York. Consumers can also purchase the mixes via the brand's new e-commerce store, which just recently launched. Orders will be shipped directly to consumers' doorsteps in markets/states where hemp-derived products are available (but unable to ship to Idaho and Kansas).

The company also gives back to local communities. The brand is dedicated to helping eradicate homelessness, with a portion of every sale going to a local non-profit, and currently donates to Homeless Alliance in OK, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, and others.

