BJ's Restaurant debuts Broccoli Cheddar Pizookie

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is introducing the Broccoli Cheddar Pizookie, which boasts a cheddar and broccoli base, further enhanced by a topping of melted cheddar and steamed broccoli with two scoops of mashed potatoes.

"We're always pushing the boundaries of flavor, and this time, we've struck gold with an unexpected yet utterly delightful combination," says Heidi Rogers, SVP of marketing at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "We asked ourselves, 'What's the most unexpected, yet undeniably comforting flavor profile we could possibly create?' And the answer, naturally, was broccoli and cheddar."

To celebrate the new creation, BJ's is offering the Broccoli Cheddar Pizookie for a limited time only.

"This isn't just a dessert; it's an experience," Rogers continues. "It's a celebration of unexpected pairings and the sheer joy of discovering new flavor dimensions. And bonus? We've made it incredibly easy and delicious to enjoy vegetables."

For more information on the Broccoli Cheddar Pizookie or to see the full Pizookie menu, visit bjsrestaurants.com.

