Campbell announces departure of Carlos Abrams-Rivera as president of Campbell Snacks

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has announced that, effective Feb. 1, 2020, Carlos Abrams-Rivera, president of Campbell Snacks, will leave the company to accept a role at another corporation. Campbell has launched a search for a successor. Abrams-Rivera will continue to lead the Snacks division through the end of the company’s fiscal second quarter. At that time, Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the Snacks division until a new leader is in place.

“We are confident that we will attract a world-class executive to lead our talented Snacks management team and continue to grow this differentiated portfolio of brands,” said Clouse. “We thank Carlos for his significant contributions during his five years at Campbell.”

Campbell Snacks generated approximately $3.8 billion in net sales in fiscal 2019 and is focused on accelerating the growth of its portfolio, which includes Goldfish, Milano, Snyder’s of Hanover, Lance, Kettle Brand, Cape Cod, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps and Late July, among others. The combination of these brands makes Campbell the No. 3 snacks company in the United States.