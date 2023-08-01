The American Bakers Association (ABA) announced that long-time Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs Lee Sanders is stepping down.

"I am blessed to have experienced ABA’s steady growth and expansion in stature over the past 30 years. ABA has afforded me an unbelievable association career," said Sanders. "I am proud of the legislative, regulatory, and partnership work accomplished for the baking industry over the past three decades. The personal and professional relationships I have formed with members and the ABA team over the years are precious to me. I look forward to a new chapter and am excited to consider fresh opportunities where I can leverage and elevate my expertise for the benefit of other organizations. My passion for the baking industry will never diminish. I wish ABA all the best as it charts new territory and moves forward for a bright future."

"Lee has served the commercial baking industry passionately for nearly three decades. Her dedicated service has been essential in ABA’s policy accomplishments on behalf of our membership,” said Eric Dell, ABA president and CEO. "Lee is greatly respected not only in the industry but also in Washington, D.C. for her extensive knowledge of the issues and for the relationships she has been able to forge in order to elevate ABA’s policy goals and influence change."

"I would like to personally thank Lee for her many years of service to ABA and the baking industry,” said Cordia Harrington, ABA chair and founder and CEO of Crown Bakeries. “Over the past 30 years, Lee has worked to promote and protect the baking industry with government agencies and elected officials from the State House to the U.S. Capitol and the White House. She has a deep knowledge of everything 'baking' and has many friends in the industry due to her long tenure and devoted service. I have enjoyed working with Lee and I wish her the best."

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with Lee Sanders over the years,” said Hayden Wands, vice president of global procurement at Grupo Bimbo. “Her knowledge of the baking industry and her incredible networking skills up on the Hill have been a wonderful resource for the baking industry. Lee’s leadership regarding multiple initiatives key to the American baking industry has been successful due to her persistence, in-depth subject knowledge, and her understanding of how Washington, D.C. works. Lee gets things done. I look forward to hearing about her future accomplishments as I’m sure that they will be monumental.”

“Collaborating and learning from Lee Sanders throughout her tenure at ABA has been both an honor and a delight,” said Valerie Wayland, director of technical service and regulatory compliance at Flowers Foods. “Her leadership, knowledge, and valuable guidance while navigating the complex landscape of government relations will be sorely missed. I am grateful for her unwavering support and inspiration she has provided to me and countless others over the years and wish her all the best.”

Sanders will serve through August 17, to ensure a smooth transition.