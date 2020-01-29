Mikey's Buffalo-Style Chicken and Cauliflower & Broccoli Cheddar pockets

Company: Mikey's

Website: eatmikeys.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99 (pack of two)

Product Snapshot: Mikey's, the pioneer in Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free hand-held meals and snacks, is introducing two new savory flavors: Buffalo-Style Chicken and Cauliflower & Broccoli Cheddar. Following the summer introduction of two breakfast pockets, Mikey's continues to be a market leader in meeting the needs of allergen friendly, clean label, better-for-you consumers with meal solutions for every eating occasion.

Created by Michael Tierney, a classically trained chef, Mikey's pockets meet the high standards required to deliver on taste without compromising on ingredients or nutrition. The two new varieties join Mikey's popular Pepperoni Pizza and Cheese Pockets to give consumers a variety of tastes for lunch, dinner and in-between snacking, while Egg & Cheese and Egg, Ham & Cheese pockets provide a delicious, convenient breakfast option. All Mikey's Pockets provide great taste in convenient frozen hand-held meals, use recognizable ingredients and are free from six of the top allergens.

"Like most kids, I loved to eat pockets," Tierney said. "Then, while training as a chef, I learned about the questionable ingredients found in most frozen meals and thought that there must be a healthier option to one of my childhood favorites. After coming up short on my search, I was determined to recreate a better pocket, but this time with high quality ingredients and without any gluten, dairy, grain or soy."

Mikey's Pockets are sold in packs of two at a suggested retail price of $5.99 and can be found at Sprouts Farmers Market and other leading retailers – 7,000 natural, club, and grocery stores across the U.S. In addition to pockets, Mikey's makes great-tasting, allergen-friendly frozen baked goods, including English Muffins, tortillas and pizza crusts. To learn more about Mikey's, please visit eatmikeys.com, or follow the brand on Instagram (@Mikeys), Twitter (@MikeysMuffins), or Facebook (@EatMikeys).