Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: www.rxbar.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $18.99 (24-count pack), $54.99 (40-count pack)

Product Snapshot: Good things come in small packages, and RXBAR's latest offering is just that. RXBAR has announced the launch of RXBAR Minis—featuring the same real, simple ingredients found in RXBAR products, these bars contain ~100 calories and six grams of protein for the perfect mini boost throughout your day. RXBAR Minis are now available nationwide at RXBAR.com and select Costco retailers.

"We've found that some consumers want the protein power and quality ingredients found in RXBARs but with a smaller calorie count, so we created RXBAR Minis," said Jim Murray, president, RXBAR. "RXBAR Minis' smaller size and lower calorie content make them an easy, bite-sized snack for those times when you need that small, extra boost."

RXBAR Minis are available in two crowd favorite flavors—Coconut Chocolate and Blueberry—with additional flavors launching later this year. They maintain the brand's signature base of egg whites for protein, nuts for texture and dates for binding, creating a convenient and wholesome snack option for that mid-afternoon slump, quick travel snack, late night indulgence and more.

Available in 24-count and 40-count variety packs, it's easy to stock up on RXBAR Minis. They can be purchased nationwide at select Costco retailers and RXBAR.com.